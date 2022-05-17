“Could’ve been a 100m sprinter” – Exclusive: Guernsey boss Tony Vance on Bristol City’s new teenage striker

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance has got “high hopes” for 16-year-old Bristol City signing Tim Ap Sion, who has signed for the Championship club just a month after his senior debut, he has exclusively told Football League World.

It was announced last week that the teenage striker has signed a two-year scholarship with the Robins while fellow Guernsey product Ben Acey has joined on a one-year professional contract.

The pair will no doubt be hoping to emulate the success of Alex Scott, who joined from the Isthmian League South Central Division club in 2020 and won City’s Young Player of the Season award after establishing himself as an important player in Nigel Pearson’s senior squad.

They will have to be patient but Vance, who as Guernsey’s manager is better placed than most to offer an insight into Ap Sion’s game, has highlighted that he is an exciting prospect.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with FLW, he said: “His physicality is really good but his pace is outstanding – he could’ve been a 100m sprinter. His mum was best in the Channel Islands and Southern England I think in her youth, so he’s definitely gained his pace from her, a multi-gold medal winner in the Island Games.

“He could’ve been an athlete so he’s definitely got pace, which is what everyone likes to see and is how the game is these days. He can finish off both feet so I’ve got high hopes for him, particularly with his age, and with being at Bristol City I know that they’ll look after him. I think they’re excited by him too.

“He can play wide as well but I would say in the front three, maybe as sort of a 10, where he’s able to use his assets – pace and finishing.”

While Acey’s move was signposted earlier this year, Ap Sion’s deal was something of a surprise inclusion in City’s announcement last week.

That’s because the teenager’s move to the Robins has developed much quicker than it did for Acey or indeed Alex Scott before him – all happening in recent weeks.

Ap Sion has been training with Guernsey throughout the season and not looked out of place but as he was due to join a UK-based sixth form college on a football scholarship, Vance was hesitant to give him minutes when there were other players in his squad competing for them.

But the 16-year-old stuck at it, with his attitude and impressive performances for local men’s side Sylvans eventually convincing the manager to give him a go.

The young striker did not disappoint, scoring on debut against Chipstead FC and producing a display that convinced Vance to pick up the phone and call City’s academy director Brian Tinnion.

“His impact was huge,” explains the Guernsey boss. “Better than I expected.

“I felt with his pace he could get behind teams and maybe get chances but I think within 10 minutes of coming on he burnt past two or three players and scored a tremendous goal. I thought ‘yeah he’s got enough here’ and the timing was right to pick up the phone to Brian Tinnion and say I think we might have a player here.

“That gives a different option to his family and to him. He’s got the option of Bristol City or does he want to pursue the football scholarship scheme. Luckily, Bristol City liked what they saw and it probably became a no-brainer then.”

Things have progressed quickly after the 16-year-old’s senior debut but with plenty of experience in the game, Vance understands how important timing can be and, in this case, Ap Sion’s has proven immaculate.

“Living on the Island, we know all the good players,” he explained. “You know the best eight-year-olds coming up and all that sort of stuff so we’ve known about these players for a long, long time.

“We’ve coached them and been involved with them but the polishing off was the fact that he could make an impact at step four men’s football, which is a brutal game.

“It’s ruthless and there are some tough cookies in that league. As a 16-year-old to come on and just like that make an impact. What I’ve learned is that timing is everything in football and it just seemed the right thing to do.

“It was fairly rushed but what he had was his football scholarship in the background but also Bristol City’s season was finishing so there was no time like the present. They got him over and it was very quick but everyone’s got a story in football.

“Maybe if Tim hadn’t scored that goal then he would’ve gone to Bristol City and something else would’ve happened but that’s part of the story isn’t it?”

The Robins will be hoping that the move to Ashton Gate is just the opening chapter of a long and successful career with the South West club.

Patience will be needed but the latest City recruit is certainly one to keep an eye on.