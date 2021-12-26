‘Couldn’t think of anything worse’ – Many Derby fans react to latest takeover update

Details of a fan-owned proposal have been submitted to administrators in a bid to buy the club.

Derby County Supporters Group Black & White Together were made aware of a fan-owned proposal to buy the club late on Saturday evening after details were submitted to administrators Quantuma.

This update comes after US-based entrepreneur Chris Kirchner withdrew his bid for the football club after administrators revealed they were close to naming their preferred bidder.

Quiz: Can you name which club Derby County sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Who did Derby sell Jayden Bogle to? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Leeds United Burnley

It was thought that there are now two consortiums in the running, with two ex-chairmans in Andy Appleby and Peter Gadsby fronting up groups to try and take the club out of trouble but now a new surprising option has emerged.

Black & White Together made the bid public to supporters as they tweeted: “We have been made aware of a late bidder that has contacted Quantuma with a fan-owned proposal and has published details here: http://buydcfc.com”

Black & White Together: We have been made aware of a late bidder that has contacted Quantuma with a fan-owned proposal and has published details here: https://t.co/pT4l23rlhf#DCFC #BAWT #dcfcfans — Black & White Together (@dcfcbawt) December 25, 2021

It’s interesting timing considering that Quantuma revealed on Friday that a preferred bidder was close to being named.

It was revealed that the website linked to the fan proposal was created on the 23rd of December adding more questions rather than answers.

Supporters have made their feelings known about the fan-made proposal, here’s what they said on Twitter:

Looks like a crypto pyramid scheme just from the website alone. Would be very surprised if this gets off the ground — Jake Barker (@JakeBarker1212) December 25, 2021

Just need to let the grown ups sort it 🤦🏻‍♂️ don’t need more delays and time wasting bids — Christopher Hill (@Chrissyh2711) December 25, 2021

Couldn’t think of anything worse than fans in charge 😂 — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) December 25, 2021

This must not be allowed to derail the imminent appointment of a preferred bidder — Phil 🐑 (@WestSussexRam) December 25, 2021

This is a genuinely abysmal and ridiculous idea. — B. (@BVJ36) December 25, 2021

If this had been put forward 2 or 3 months ago, it would have been at least worth a look. At this point it’s just confusing and distracting from the ‘imminent’ preferred bidder. It’s also probably got CK in there some where too. — Chris Smith (@cspaceram) December 26, 2021

Yeah, not sure we want a crypto pyramid scheme running Derby. Out of the frying pan and into the fire imo — Christmas Carol Lucas (@callydcfc) December 26, 2021

Please tell me Quantuma aren’t taking this seriously! — Tim Dorrington (@Dorro_) December 26, 2021

Absolute dreamers, potentially delaying things, waste of time even mentioning the intentions. — The Grumpy Dad (@tolmeistertol) December 26, 2021

If it’s based on the same idea as Wagmi United then get it stopped now. This will only delay the actual genuine sale that the administrators need to follow. Having knowledge & experience of blockchain and cryptocurrency, it’s too volatile, and with a bear market due, non starter. — ᴘᴀᴜʟ ᴘᴏᴜɴᴅᴇʀ 💙 (@ppounder) December 25, 2021

At this stage in the proceedings, this can only get in the way and put any deals further back.

If the club does go bust, then, a fan owned phoenix club will be a good option. — Josh Rogan (@ossieend) December 26, 2021