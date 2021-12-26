Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Couldn’t think of anything worse’ – Many Derby fans react to latest takeover update

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Details of a fan-owned proposal have been submitted to administrators in a bid to buy the club. 

Derby County Supporters Group Black & White Together were made aware of a fan-owned proposal to buy the club late on Saturday evening after details were submitted to administrators Quantuma.

This update comes after US-based entrepreneur Chris Kirchner withdrew his bid for the football club after administrators revealed they were close to naming their preferred bidder.

It was thought that there are now two consortiums in the running, with two ex-chairmans in Andy Appleby and Peter Gadsby fronting up groups to try and take the club out of trouble but now a new surprising option has emerged.

Black & White Together made the bid public to supporters as they tweeted: “We have been made aware of a late bidder that has contacted Quantuma with a fan-owned proposal and has published details here: buydcfc.com

It’s interesting timing considering that Quantuma revealed on Friday that a preferred bidder was close to being named.

It was revealed that the website linked to the fan proposal was created on the 23rd of December adding more questions rather than answers.

Supporters have made their feelings known about the fan-made proposal, here’s what they said on Twitter:


