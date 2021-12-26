Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Couldn’t make it up’, ‘Christmas ruined’ – Many Nottingham Forest react to key moment in Middlesbrough clash

Nottingham Forest endured a Boxing Day to forget as they were beaten on 2-0 by Middlesbrough at The Riverside Stadium on Saturday. 

It was a frustrating game for The Reds as they were hoping to increase their unbeaten run to ten games. However, a spectacular own goal by Ryan Yates meant Forest were facing an uphill climb from the early stages in the game.

The Forest backline exchanged several passes between each other before the ball found it’s way to goalkeeper Brice Samba who played the ball into Yates.

Boro pressed Yates who struggled to find a pass and attempted to pass it back to Samba without looking but instead found the corner of the net giving Boro the lead.

The outcome could have been different though as a huge second half chance found its way into Philip Zinckernagel who blazed over from six yards out after some good work from Brennan Johnson.

Boro made it 2-0 in the second half through Andraz Sporar and were able to see the game out, limiting Forest to half chances from then.

It was the own goal from Yates that drew much of the conversation from Forest fans, here’s what they had to say on Twitter.


