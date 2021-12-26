‘Couldn’t make it up’, ‘Christmas ruined’ – Many Nottingham Forest react to key moment in Middlesbrough clash

Nottingham Forest endured a Boxing Day to forget as they were beaten on 2-0 by Middlesbrough at The Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

It was a frustrating game for The Reds as they were hoping to increase their unbeaten run to ten games. However, a spectacular own goal by Ryan Yates meant Forest were facing an uphill climb from the early stages in the game.

The Forest backline exchanged several passes between each other before the ball found it’s way to goalkeeper Brice Samba who played the ball into Yates.

Boro pressed Yates who struggled to find a pass and attempted to pass it back to Samba without looking but instead found the corner of the net giving Boro the lead.

The outcome could have been different though as a huge second half chance found its way into Philip Zinckernagel who blazed over from six yards out after some good work from Brennan Johnson.

Boro made it 2-0 in the second half through Andraz Sporar and were able to see the game out, limiting Forest to half chances from then.

It was the own goal from Yates that drew much of the conversation from Forest fans, here’s what they had to say on Twitter.

you just have to laugh don’t you — Kieran 🃏 (@kn_1865) December 26, 2021

Yates been on the bucks fizz before kick off 😭 — Pearce (@PearceWh97) December 26, 2021

Merry Christmas to Boro from Yates…😞 — Henrik NFFC Johansen (@henjohansen1) December 26, 2021

Yates should of headed that back………it'd never of been on target 🤣🤣 — keith (@carpoholic70) December 26, 2021

Could see it coming …to much faffing about at the back. — Mark Cox (@KCForestDarlo) December 26, 2021

Could see that coming. Boro pressing our back line. — Davs 🔴⚪️ (@miDavidge) December 26, 2021

You can’t ‘no look pass’ a back pass Ryan — Daniel (@danielf1865) December 26, 2021

If you need an example of why you should not just keep passing it back, this is it — Terry Warren (@billio51) December 26, 2021

Yates giving a present to them — GuessWhat~ #FreePalestine🇵🇸 (@Anon_Wh0) December 26, 2021

Makes me ask the question how is this man starting ahead of ojeda? — Forentus (@forentus) December 26, 2021

Christmas ruined — Sam (@SamL0408) December 26, 2021

Couldn’t make it up 😂 — Molly ❤️ (@MollyLovesBTR) December 26, 2021