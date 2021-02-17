Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

‘Couldn’t have been thrown in much deeper’ – Many Bristol City fans react as club confirm manager news

Published

8 mins ago

on

Bristol City have confirmed that head coach Dean Holden has been relieved of his duties, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the South West club. 

The Robins were beaten 2-0 by Reading at Ashton Gate and failed to produce the response that Holden demanded on the back of the 6-0 hammering against Watford on Saturday.

An injury crisis and some questionable business in the January transfer window have not helped the City boss in his first season in the permanent job but there’s no denying that his side have just not been good enough.

No side in the Championship has conceded more shots per game this season, while only bottom-of-the-table Wycombe have had fewer shots per game – two damning statistics that illustrate the Robins’ struggles on both sides of the ball.

The writing appeared to be on the wall when Holden did not emerge to do a post-match press conference yesterday and his departure was confirmed later that evening.

The club announced that the 41-year-old had been relieved of his duties with immediate effect with the board deeming that a change in head coach was necessary.

Assistant coaches Paul Simpson and Keith Downing will take charge of training while the search for a new manager goes on.

In a statement on their website, City thanked Holden “for his service to the club over the years” and wished him well for the future.

Are you Bristol City mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Robins quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20

1. Which Premier League club did City play twice in pre-season?

The news has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the South West club, with many agreeing it was the right call but feeling that the City boss was dealt a tough hand.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Couldn’t have been thrown in much deeper’ – Many Bristol City fans react as club confirm manager news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: