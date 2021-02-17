‘Couldn’t have been thrown in much deeper’ – Many Bristol City fans react as club confirm manager news

Bristol City have confirmed that head coach Dean Holden has been relieved of his duties, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the South West club.

The Robins were beaten 2-0 by Reading at Ashton Gate and failed to produce the response that Holden demanded on the back of the 6-0 hammering against Watford on Saturday.

An injury crisis and some questionable business in the January transfer window have not helped the City boss in his first season in the permanent job but there’s no denying that his side have just not been good enough.

No side in the Championship has conceded more shots per game this season, while only bottom-of-the-table Wycombe have had fewer shots per game – two damning statistics that illustrate the Robins’ struggles on both sides of the ball.

The writing appeared to be on the wall when Holden did not emerge to do a post-match press conference yesterday and his departure was confirmed later that evening.

The club announced that the 41-year-old had been relieved of his duties with immediate effect with the board deeming that a change in head coach was necessary.

Assistant coaches Paul Simpson and Keith Downing will take charge of training while the search for a new manager goes on.

In a statement on their website, City thanked Holden “for his service to the club over the years” and wished him well for the future.

The news has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the South West club, with many agreeing it was the right call but feeling that the City boss was dealt a tough hand.

Read their reaction here:

Thanks for your efforts over the years @deanholdenuk. Couldn’t have been thrown in much deeper. All the best for the future 👍🏻 — Bristol City FC Supporters Page (@BCFC_Supporters) February 16, 2021

Lovely bloke, very passionate and gave it absolutely everything. Wish him well. But a complete farce of an appointment at a time where everything was lined up yo make a serious statement in the summer — #MarkAshtonOUT (@HarriboSauce) February 16, 2021

gutted for him. a very nice guy in general but it was the right decision, with his experience we were definitely going nowhere thanks to that clueless CEO at the club. wishing him all the best in the future. — andré🇵🇹 (@andre_sami_) February 16, 2021

And the rest… Holden should never have been given the job. Thrown in at the deep end, it was never gonna work out. Feel sorry for him — Jack Phillips (@jackp_bcfc) February 16, 2021

not holden’s fault ashtons fault — Cam (@cam_bcfc) February 16, 2021

Mark Ashton hiding behind deano like. @deanholdenuk deserves better, best of luck sir, you’ve been let down pic.twitter.com/FL8rbOgEC6 — archie (@archie_ferris) February 16, 2021

Gutted for DH, he’ll be hurting for a while over this. You just had to hear him speaking to @geoff20man at the start of the season to know would have given it everything. Best of luck to him. We now need to look forward. What’s done is done. Learn and move on. — Adam Gould (@AG_Gouldie_123) February 16, 2021

Shame for him but he’d have been mad not to take the job. Blame lies higher up — Jay W (@wjay6) February 16, 2021