‘Couldn’t blame him’, ‘Makes no sense’ – Many QPR fans react to latest transfer news emerging about winger

A number of Queens Park Rangers supporters have been urging the Rs to not allow Albert Adomah to leave the club this summer, with us here at Football League World revealing he is considering his options at the moment.

We exclusively revealed that an exit is a possibility for Adomah this summer despite him having only arrived at QPR last year following his departure from Nottingham Forest.

That comes with the winger having only been handed seven starts in the Championship by Mark Warburton, although he did make 34 appearances in total in the league and contributed two goals and five assists.

It is believed that the attacker is considering options and that the likes of Derby County, Birmingham City, Bristol City, Luton Town and Ipswich Town are all potentially interested in signing the 33-year-old.

That means that Adomah is going to face a very difficult choice and he might opt to move away to get more regular starts next term in the Championship.

However, Adomah is someone that obviously has a strong connection to QPR with him being local to the football club and his reputation with supporters is very high. They have yet to see him in action for the Rs and that might be something that keeps him motivated to stay with Warburton’s side.

Many QPR fans were urging the Rs to try and keep hold of him this summer and most believed that he would be persuaded to stay. There were though one or two who could understand if he chose to move on this summer.

Here, we take a look at the best reactions on social media…

Would love to see him stay but nearing the end of his career, he might want to play as much as he can in that time. Couldn't blame him for that. — Daniel Smith (@DanJS9) June 1, 2021

I'd be disappointed if we let him go, he was excellent every time he played and we always created more with him Never understood why MW never played him more — Robbo (@sjr66qpr) June 1, 2021

Depends. He needs to weigh up playing more minutes elsewhere against playing in front of a full LR. I’d like to think he will elect to stay. — Stewart Cutts (@_StewartCutts22) June 1, 2021

Stay! Don’t get rid of a player that actually cares 💙🤍 — Louise Tellem (@zumba_lou1982) June 1, 2021

Got to keep him he's qpr threw and threw and a good player — bobby (@Bobbylaw88) June 1, 2021

Makes no sense to get rid, still an excellent player — ST (@STQPR_) June 1, 2021

Given his age I doubt clubs would give us a fee so makes far more sense to keep him — Chris Hermitage (@ChrisHermitage) June 1, 2021

Got to keep him he loves the club and wears the badge with pride #coyrs — darren benjafield (@shazzava) June 1, 2021