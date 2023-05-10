Jordan Beyer has revealed his delight after Burnley activated the option to sign the centre-back from Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Beyer will be key to Burnley

The 22-year-old joined the Clarets on loan from the Bundesliga side in the summer, and with Vincent Kompany having plenty of options at the back, it was unclear what sort of role Beyer would have.

However, he established himself as a key player for the Clarets, featuring in 30 league games as they memorably won the title.

As well as showing good defensive instincts, Beyer was crucial to the way Burnley played due to his ability to play out from the back.

Therefore, all connected to the club wanted to bring the defender back, and it had been reported as part of the initial loan agreement that a £13m option was in place.

That was triggered on Wednesday, as the club revealed that Beyer has signed a four-year contract at Turf Moor. And, speaking to the club’s media, he made it clear he was very pleased to be extending his stay.

“I couldn’t be happier at the moment! Lifting the trophy on Monday, winning the league and now set to become a Claret on a permanent basis.

“I’ve enjoyed being here since the moment I stepped into this building. It feels like home to me. I love playing at Turf Moor and celebrating with the fans and hopefully there is more of that to come.”

This is a smart investment for Burnley

Even though the Clarets are now back in the Premier League, spending £13m on a player is still a significant deal for them, so that shows just how convinced they are that Beyer is a quality player - and most would agree with them.

The German has all the traits you would want from a modern centre-back, as he can mix it up physically if he needs to, whilst he boasts decent recovery pace and is willing to defend on the front-foot. Kompany is clearly a massive fan of Beyer, which says it all.

So, it makes total sense to bring him in permanently, particularly as he is settled at the club and will continue to make his mark moving forward. Plus, at 22, Beyer is someone who has the potential to get even better, so from a sporting and business perspective, this could be a transfer that looks shrewd in the years to come.