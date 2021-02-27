‘Couldn’t be better’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans react to breaking team news for Coventry match

Blackburn Rovers will be aiming to make a welcome return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, as they host Coventry City at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side go into the game off the back of five straight defeats for the first time since they were relegated from the Premier League in 2012.

That run has seen them drop to 15th in the Championship table, ten points adrift of the play-offs, with their hopes of a top six spot this season surely now all but over.

Coventry meanwhile are 20th in the second-tier standings, five points clear of the relegation zone, having won one of their last seven league games.

Rovers have been handed an injury boost ahead of this game, with Darragh Lenihan returning to captain the side at centre back after missing the last two games with a rib injury, with Manchester City loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis dropping to the bench to make way for the 26-year-old.

Elsewhere, Ben Brereton – who scored in Rovers’ 3-2 defeat to Watford on Wednesday – comes into the side in place of Bradley Dack, as Mowbray makes two changes from that midweek setback.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rovers supporters had to say.

Dack needed dropping. Just need Dolan in over brereton and it is as good as can be — Jordan Kinsley (@JordanKinsleyx) February 27, 2021

I like it, excellent lineup given circumstances. — Matthew 🐶 (@AbsoluteMatthew) February 27, 2021

Back to the front three that started the season so well. — mikey (@mikey83476088) February 27, 2021

Dropped the wrong centre back for me. Hopefully I’m proven wrong with a clean sheet 🤞 — Gareth Jones (@gazj22) February 27, 2021

Couldn’t be better — Tomas (@Tomas_k04) February 27, 2021

How’s Dack supposed to get back to his best if he’s in and out the team constantly 🤔 anyway, come on Rovers 🔵⚪ — ChrisBRFC (@ChrisBRFC91) February 27, 2021

Holtby aside that’s our best 11 — roversjord (@jordanjames1476) February 27, 2021

this is a good lineup TM — Bolingoli Jr. (@brfcTA) February 27, 2021