If Millwall had made it into the Championship play-offs last season, then a big reason for that would have been Zian Flemming.

The Lions broke their transfer record last summer to bring the attacking midfielder in from Fortuna Sittard of the Netherlands, paying £1.7 million for his services.

A talented goalscorer and creator in the Eredivisie, Flemming adapted to English football incredibly quickly and in November 2022 he netted his first EFL hat-trick against Preston North End in a 4-2 win for the Lions at Deepdale.

Ending the 2022-23 season with 15 goals in the Championship, Flemming's contributions almost got Gary Rowett's side into the top six, but a 4-3 defeat at The Den against Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the campaign saw them drop out in heartbreaking fashion.

Naturally, there was interest in Flemming over the summer due to his Championship form, with Burnley having four offers rejected in a bid to try and take him to the Premier League.

Millwall were said to value Flemming at £15 million at the time, but no clubs came in with the right kind of money for the 25-year-old, leaving him in South Bermondsey for at least the first half of the campaign.

How has Zian Flemming performed so far this season for Millwall?

It was only in Flemming's seventh league appearance for Millwall in his first year that he got off the mark in terms of his goalscoring, and he had to wait the same amount of time this season too.

The Dutchman came up short in his first six appearances, although he did notch an assist in the 1-0 win over Stoke City in August, heading the ball on for Kevin Nisbet to score.

Flemming though was dropped following the international break as Leeds United came to The Den, and by the time he emerged onto the pitch in the second half, the Lions were trying to chase down a 2-0 scoreline that ended up getting worse.

Rowett resting Flemming though may have helped as he finally notched his first goal of the season against Rotherham United three days later, and in the 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle recently he got on the scoresheet once more and also bagged an assist in a 2-0 success in Devon.

Whilst he is yet to hit the real heights of last season, Flemming looks as though he is warming back up to become Millwall's leading light in the final third - with two goals and two assists now to his name.

Will there be transfer interest in Zian Flemming in January?

Flemming has had a relatively slow start to his second season in England, but as mentioned, there are signs of him heating up.

After his exploits in 2022-23, a lot of pressure will have been placed on Flemming's shoulders to replicate that form, and especially when they finished so close to the top six.

And if he has now settled down and gelled with new players in-front and behind him such as Casper De Norre, Kevin Nisbet and Brooke Norton-Cuffy, then we could be about to see Flemming hit form.

Signing a three-year contract last year, Flemming will go into the January window - providing that no new deal is signed before then - with 18 months left at Millwall, and whilst they won't be in desperation mode just yet, it is getting closer to the time where the Lions may have to start considering decent offers that would make them good profit.

However, it would be surprising if Rowett and Millwall did not hold on to the powerful attacker until at least the summer, such is his importance to the team.