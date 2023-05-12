Wigan Athletic centre-back Steven Caulker has blasted his side for not paying the players' wages on time again this month, taking to LinkedIn to issue his thoughts.

The BBC are now reporting that the Latics' players are becoming increasingly angry and frustrated about the fact some first-teamers have been paid in full and others haven't.

Discontent was clear even before today with The Sun claiming earlier this month that the players were considering going on strike for their final clash of the campaign against Rotherham United.

Thankfully for the board, the game against the Millers went ahead as normal but they are now in turmoil with some wages still not being paid.

What is the latest on this saga?

Yesterday evening, Alan Nixon reported that this issue could be resolved by the end of the week, although that isn't guaranteed.

The wages should have been paid over a week ago and with this in mind, the Latics may face a further punishment from the EFL after receiving a three-point deduction for the same issue during the latter stages of last month.

This sanction may come even if all the players are paid in full at the end of the week. But what punishment will be applied, if there is one, remains to be seen.

What did Steven Caulker say?

Caulker wasn't shy about speaking out about a similar situation in the past - and he has taken to LinkedIn to express his frustrations with the relegated side's board.

He posted: "I might buy a football club next week.

"Put my sponsorship all around the stadium, sign loads of players, promise the fans I am committed, and then when it comes to pay day, just pay 5 or 6 players who I think are an asset to the club.

"Could you imagine?

"Again, my thoughts are with the good people of Wigan. You deserve better. It's a very sad state of affairs."

He received a lot of support in the comments section, with ex-Reading and Wales player Simon Church liking the post.

Has Steven Caulker got a right to be angry?

Of course!

It's nothing short of disgraceful that wages haven't been paid in full again and you wouldn't blame the supporters if they wanted their owners out now, even after last season's success.

Although they have been relegated, they should have been celebrating the ten-year anniversary of their superb FA Cup win.

Instead, some Wigan fans are probably worried about the prospect of going into administration again and that's the last thing they need considering they were in administration less than three years ago.

It's a diabolical situation and although some would argue that the club's issues should be kept in-house, Caulker has every right to express his frustration and speak out.

His voice is important - and it will only help to bring more attention to this story. This story could tempt potential future owners to weigh up a bid for the club, so there's no harm in the defender speaking out. Good on him.