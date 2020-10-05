‘Could work nicely’ – Derby County closing in on transfer deal for Premier League player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are closing in on the signing of West Brom striker Charlie Austin with a deal expected to be concluded today, as per The Sun’s Tom Barclay.

The 31-year-old has been in and out of Slaven Bilic’s side over the last season and now is seemingly set to return to the Championship, and provide some fire-power to a goal-shy Derby County.

So, what do you make of this from a Rams perspective? Good signing?

George Harbey

This’d be an excellent signing for Derby and Austin is exactly what they need.

The Rams definitely need to bring in another centre-forward before the end of the transfer window, because they are currently light up top and need to find a proper replacement for Chris Martin, who left the club upon the expiration of his contract last season.

They don’t just need any striker, either. They need to bring in a striker who is physically strong, can play up top on his own and hold the ball up, and Austin would undoubtedly add a physical prowess and presence to Phillip Cocu’s attacking line.

The 31-year-old bagged 11 goals for West Brom as they won promotion to the Premier League last term, despite failing to nail down a regular place in Slaven Bilic’s side, which shows that he knows what it takes to score goals at this level with ease.

He will have a point to prove after what has been a mixed spell at the Hawthorns thus far, and that could be beneficial for Derby as they look to get him firing on all cylinders and get him firing them up the league table towards the promotion positions.

Ned Holmes

This looks as though it could be a solid signing for Derby and one that solves a problem.

They haven’t replaced Chris Martin after he joined Bristol City earlier this summer and they’re screaming out for a physical forward that can help bring others into the game.

At his best, Austin can do that and is lethal in front of goal. He’s fallen down the pecking order at West Brom and he wasn’t hugely convincing last term.

That said, he did score 11 times for them and was regularly being taken in and out of the starting XI by Bilic.

A consistent run of games under Cocu could be just what he needs to rediscover his form.

George Dagless

Could work nicely.

Obviously, Austin didn’t score as many goals as he would have liked for West Brom last season but he is a good striker and still has so much to offer the right club.

Derby need another attacker and I think Austin spearheading their work in the final third with clever players in behind him could work nicely, it just needs time to gel.

He needs to stay fit, too, but I think he could prove a good arrival for the Rams if all runs smoothly – certainly, he has the potential to be a real fan favourite for the men from Pride Park.