‘Could well be what they need’ – Bristol City make move for ex-West Brom midfielder: The verdict

Bristol City are reportedly in talks with free agent Chris Brunt as Dean Holden looks to add more experience to his squad.

The Robins boss is preparing for his first season in charge and it appears he feels that Brunt, who has more than 200 Championship appearances to his name, would be a strong addition.

According to Football Insider, City have opened negotiations with the former West Bromwich Albion stalwart over a potential deal.

But would it be a good signing for City? And do they need him?

George Dagless

I think it could well be what they need.

He’s a good player with plenty of experience and knows how to win promotions with a team too.

I doubt he’d play massive amounts next season if he signed but at crucial moments he could help provide guidance either on or off the pitch and that kind of knowledge is priceless.

On a free, it seems a bit of a bargain and I do think it’s an area in which Bristol City need to add to, getting players in that know what to do in the business end of the campaign.

George Harbey

I think that Brunt could be a great addition for Bristol City perhaps more off the pitch than on it.

He’s 35 years of age now so he hasn’t really got a lot to offer on the pitch, and he’ll probably be hoping to feature sporadically if he did make the move to Ashton Gate next season.

He’s a very experienced player who has played at the highest level for both club and country, though, and that experience and type of character would be beneficial in the dressing room, as Dean Holden looks to get to grips with life in management as quickly as possible.

He is a very versatile player who can play in the centre of midfield or out wide, and even though City have some very youthful, exciting options to choose from, Brunt’s knowledge of the division and knowledge of the game in general could be beneficial.

If it was a short-term deal, then I wouldn’t be against it at all.

Sam Rourke

I can see the reasoning here.

The central midfield department at Bristol City is a relatively youthful looking one with the likes of Han-Noah Massengo, Liam Walsh and Joe Williams in there, so adding an experienced head in the form of Chris Brunt makes sense.

The 35-year-old will offer his expertise both on and off the pitch and could help develop some of the club’s younger stars with his experience in the Premier League and EFL.

Brunt is dangerous from set-pieces and is able to operate centrally or out wide, so can offer Dean Holden something to different to what they have already got.

Crucially, Brunt has know-how on how to get a team promoted from the Championship, something that the Robins will be aiming to do within the next season or two.