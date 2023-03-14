Norwich City midfielder Gabriel Sara has been attracting interest from the Premier League and across Europe ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

As per a report from The Sunday Mirror (12.03 – pg. 71), West Ham United, Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig are all keeping tabs on the exciting midfielder ahead with the summer in mind.

The 23-year-old has netted five goals and four assists this Championship campaign, starting 21 games and adding a further nine appearances from the bench.

Sharing his thoughts on the midfielder's situation and whether he could envision his possible departure this summer, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: "He's been there a year and he will be wanting to play at the highest level.

"Norwich were on a fantastic run. I think four wins in five games but then, unfortunately, they got beaten by Sunderland yesterday.

"If Norwich aren't in the Premier League, then naturally clubs are going to come knocking for their better players.

"Gabriel will want to play at the highest level and in England's top flight. So a move for Gabriel could well be on the cards."

The verdict

Of course, how the rest of the season plays out for Norwich could determine whether or not Sara remains at Carrow Road beyond this summer.

A player who has seriously impressed under David Wagner thus far, there are even higher heights for Sara to reach and he would be worth the investment you would think.

A classy player in possession and someone who is full of desire and aggression off the ball, it would be no shock if further interest was to surface.

There are a lot of players at the business end of the Championship who have the required abilities to thrive in the Premier League or across Europe's top divisions and you get the impression that Sara meets that description.