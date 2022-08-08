“Could use that kind of firepower” – Wigan vying to hijack Sunderland move: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wigan Athletic have been linked with hijacking Sunderland‘s move for Everton forward Nathan Broadhead.

The Black Cats are thought to be the frontrunners to sign Broadhead but The Northern Echo has claimed that Wigan are also keen.

But would he be a good signing for the Championship club? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers reveal their thoughts…

George Dagless

It could be a good signing. He’s a player that did some good stuff last season in League One for Sunderland and I am sure Wigan were watching him closely during that spell given they were also in at the sharp end of the third-tier table. I think he is now ready for the step up to the Championship and several clubs should be looking at him, though perhaps going to Sunderland again would be wiser move, just because he knows the set-up there. If he fancies something different, though, Wigan are an ambitious club that he could well enjoy working with.

Declan Harte

Broadhead excelled at Sunderland last season, scoring 10 goals to help the Black Cats secure promotion.

Those goals came from only 15 starts and a further five appearances from the bench, making it an impressive scoring return in League One.

Wigan could use that kind of firepower up front, given Will Keane and Callum Lang are the team’s only real options up front in the current squad.

The Everton forward would be an ideal addition to Leam Richardson’s squad and give the team a much needed extra source of goals.

This would also have the knock-on effect of weakening their rivals Sunderland by beating them to the signing.

Ned Holmes

This would be a fantastic signing for Wigan.

It’s been a surprisingly quiet summer so far for the Latics. Continuity is no bad thing and Leam Richardson’s squad is still fairly strong but could use one or two more additions before the window closes.

Will Keane was phenomenal last term and Charlie Wyke should be back soon but adding another option and one of Broadhead’s quality would be smart.

He’s versatile, runs hard, and, most importantly, showed his quality in front of goal for Sunderland last term – scoring 13 times in 27 appearances.

Beating the Black Cats to the signing of Broadhead would strengthen the Latics and weaken a potential relegation rival, which has to be viewed as excellent business.