“Could use that kind of firepower” – West Brom linked with £3m League One swoop: The verdict

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly in the race for MK Dons playmaker Scott Twine, who could cost £3 million.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, who report that a host of clubs are keen on Twine, including Burnley, Norwich City, Albion, Middlesbrough, and Stoke City.

But would he be a good signing for West Brom? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Marcus Ally

Scott Twine will be admired by a host of Championship clubs, and in the, now, likely event that MK Dons do not win promotion, an exit looks on the cards.

It is tough to see where Twine would fit in at The Hawthorns but it is certainly the type of signing they should be making, with a longer-term view in mind.

The 22-year-old has a long way to go in developing his all-round game if he is to play at the highest level in his career, and the Baggies would be a nice step up in pushing towards that goal.

A Twine and Daryl Dike partnership would be fascinating viewing next season, but with the form of Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson still an effective player in the second tier, I am not sure this is the area of the pitch West Brom should be prioritising this summer.

Declan Harte

Twine has performed remarkably well for MK Dons, with 20 goals and 13 assists in the league.

This has been an impressive return for his first season in League One and he has proven he is ready for the step up to the Championship.

West Brom could use that kind of firepower upfront.

His level of creativity could also be of use to the side, as that has been a serious issue this campaign.

Twine also brings a flexibility to the attack as he is comfortable across the frontline and could slot in out wide if necessary.

Charlie Gregory

Scott Twine has proven that he just very well may be the best player in League One right now. If MK Dons don’t end up getting promoted this season, it would be more surprising if he doesn’t move higher up the EFL this season.

West Brom need a creative spark. They’ve spent the current campaign struggling to score and create and ultimately win games. The addition of someone like Twine could really help them in that department.

He might cost a pretty penny right now considering how high his stock is but he could be worth it.

If the Baggies can stump up the funds, then he should be the first player that they bring in this summer – and it would be a real statement of intent.