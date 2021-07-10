Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Could unfortunately mean bye bye Kalas’ – Many Bristol City fans react to Nigel Pearson transfer admission

Published

9 mins ago

on

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has revealed he has no qualms about starting the season with the squad as it is and hinted that a player may have to be sold for a new striker to be signed, which has caused a stir among fans of the South West club. 

Famara Diedhiou, who bagged 51 goals across four seasons at Ashton Gate, left the club this summer and a replacement has yet to join up with Pearson’s squad.

Numerous players have been linked, including Rotherham United’s Michael Smith, Blackpool’s Jerry Yates, and Joe Pigott – who left Wimbledon this summer.

Speaking to Bristol Live, the Robins boss has addressed the club’s search for a new striker and hinted that players may have to leave before one arrives.

He said: “The striker situation, you know yourself… I only want to add players who are going to make us better. So if we can’t add a player who is going to make us better and that’s going to be expensive, the reality is that we’re probably going to have to sell before we buy.

“Chris Martin is looking in tremendous condition, as is Andi Weimann. If we started the season as we are I’d have no qualms about that. They both feel like new signings.”

Both Martin and Weimann were hampered by injury last season but are back fit ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, while City also have Nahki Wells, Antoine Semenyo, and a host of youngsters, such as Tommy Conway and Sam Bell.

Even so, Pearson’s comments have drawn a mixed reaction from the Ashton Gate faithful…


