‘Could unfortunately mean bye bye Kalas’ – Many Bristol City fans react to Nigel Pearson transfer admission

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has revealed he has no qualms about starting the season with the squad as it is and hinted that a player may have to be sold for a new striker to be signed, which has caused a stir among fans of the South West club.

Famara Diedhiou, who bagged 51 goals across four seasons at Ashton Gate, left the club this summer and a replacement has yet to join up with Pearson’s squad.

Numerous players have been linked, including Rotherham United’s Michael Smith, Blackpool’s Jerry Yates, and Joe Pigott – who left Wimbledon this summer.

Speaking to Bristol Live, the Robins boss has addressed the club’s search for a new striker and hinted that players may have to leave before one arrives.

He said: “The striker situation, you know yourself… I only want to add players who are going to make us better. So if we can’t add a player who is going to make us better and that’s going to be expensive, the reality is that we’re probably going to have to sell before we buy.

“Chris Martin is looking in tremendous condition, as is Andi Weimann. If we started the season as we are I’d have no qualms about that. They both feel like new signings.”

Both Martin and Weimann were hampered by injury last season but are back fit ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, while City also have Nahki Wells, Antoine Semenyo, and a host of youngsters, such as Tommy Conway and Sam Bell.

Even so, Pearson’s comments have drawn a mixed reaction from the Ashton Gate faithful…

Not convinced any of the names I have seen are better than we have. Just need to get the best out of Wells and hope Weimann, Martin and Semenyo can all chip in. https://t.co/NclPgJNF3P — Steve Hughes (@PressSteveH) July 10, 2021

Great ambition once again from our club! You either want promotion or not. It seems we dont this year. However, maybe with proper management our strikers may get the service they need. Time will tell… — Alsy Pod 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧🇮🇹 (@alanwalters6) July 9, 2021

This club will never spend the money required to reach the premier league while Lansdown is owner, sad but very true, We need a new ambitious owner, Lansdown wants to build a hotel not a premier league football team, — Terjon (@TerryColeShow) July 9, 2021

Not very encouraging really is it seeing a short time ago we were told different that there was money available as we’re well within ffp — Chris 🔴⚪🔴⚽️ (@15mel03) July 9, 2021

Not really a surprise, is it? Exactly the same model as last summer, just 1 buy then (Williams) & 3 sold. Can’t be interested in signing Pigott as could do that now & don’t think Smith is the main target, either. Can’t see Bell or Conway going on loan now unless this changes. — Graham Clapp (@gmc_63) July 9, 2021

Rather start with what we have, play Wells in the middle and he’ll score goals. Put in Martin and we have two good players up front, — Biff (@BiffBiff2020) July 9, 2021

Think that could unfortunately mean bye bye Kalas…his price has risen after a great Euro’s — Craig Ford (@CraigFord07) July 9, 2021

lining up a fan fave to go — James Evans (@nelliejim) July 9, 2021