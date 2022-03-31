“Could turn out to be a superb bit of business” – Huddersfield Town eyeing Luton Town star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are one of a number of clubs keeping tabs on Luton Town striker Elijah Adebayo, it was revealed earlier today.

Football League World exclusively revealed that the Terriers, as well as Burnley, and West Bromwich Albion are monitoring the 24-year-old ahead of the summer.

Adebayo is having a fine season at Kenilworth Road this campaign, having scored 14 goals and registered four assists in his 34 Championship appearances so far this campaign.

His goalscoring exploits have helped the Hatters climb to third in the Championship table.

With that being said, we asked three FLW writers for their opinion on whether or not Adebayo would represent a good signing for Huddersfield Town, and whether or not the Terriers needed him.

Declan Harte

This would be a really good signing for Huddersfield Town if they can pull it off.

Adebayo has had a superb season, bagging 14 goals to charge Luton’s unlikely run to play-off contention.

Adebayo is young and constantly improving too, making him an able long-term replacement for the 30-year old Danny Ward up front.

The pair could even strike a deadly partnership, given they have 27 Championship goals so far this season.

This could be a signing that really brings Huddersfield Town to the next level in what has already been an impressive season for the club this campaign.

Marcus Ally

I really struggle to see how the Terriers afford this one, unless they recoup an astronomical fee for Lewis O’Brien in the summer, or win promotion to the Premier League of course.

It would certainly be a good signing, yes, Danny Ward has enjoyed an excellent season for the Terriers but his career record suggests that it is a flash in the pan, rather than something he will continue for years to come.

Fraizer Campbell and Jordan Rhodes are very modest backup options looking at where Huddersfield are in the table so a striker should be high on the priority list this summer.

It will be very difficult to convince Adebayo to come given the other clubs he is being linked with, but if they did sign him it would be an incredible piece of business.

Joshua Cole

This could turn out to be a superb bit of business by Huddersfield if they are able to seal a deal for Adebayo in the summer.

A stand-out performer for Luton during the current term, the forward has managed to provide an impressive total of 18 direct goal contributions in the Championship.

Regardless of what division the Terriers find themselves in next season, Adebayo could prove to be an asset for them as he clearly has the qualities that are needed to play at the highest level.

By negotiating a reasonable fee with Luton, Huddersfield could secure the services of a player who could potentially lead the line for them for the foreseeable future.