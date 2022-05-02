“Could turn out to be a shrewd appointment” – QPR eyeing up League One manager as potential Mark Warburton replacement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Milton Keynes Dons head coach Liam Manning has appeared on the radar of Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers, according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

The Hoops will be looking for a new manager in the coming weeks, with Mark Warburton departing the club at the end of the 2021-22 season after their promotion challenge fizzled out.

The hierarchy at Loftus Road have their sights set firmly on Manning, who led the Dons to third position in the League One table in his first season in English football as a manager and will lead them into the play-offs this week.

Would the 36-year-old be a good fit for the R’s though? We’ve asked the team at FLW to deliver their view on the matter.

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a shrewd appointment by QPR if they are able to convince Manning to make the switch to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Since being handed over the reins at MK Dons, the 36-year-old has taken the club to new heights as they managed to seal a third-place finish in League One at the weekend and are now looking to achieve promotion via the play–offs.

Having illustrated his ability to get the very best out of his players at Stadium MK, there is no reason why Manning cannot go on to achieve a relative amount of success with the R’s.

Providing that he receives some backing from the club in the transfer market, Manning will fancy his chances of assembling a squad which is capable of pushing on in the Championship next season.

Billy Mulley

Liam Manning has done an excellent job with MK Dons this season, showing excellent levels of adaptability, maturity, class and grit, to help his side finish third in League One.

The departure of Russell Martin right before the start of the campaign would have left fans a little worried about what was to come this season, however, possessing a desired style of play that has been similar to Russell Martin’s, it has been a dream of a campaign.

Incredibly, Manning has been achieving with the Dons with a young squad too, with teams like Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra proving that youthful talent does not always equate to success.

It is no surprise to see a Championship club in QPR after Manning, and whilst the opportunity at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium looks an exciting one, he will still have his mind firmly on succeeding at the Stadium MK during the play-offs.

Should they secure promotion, then it will be difficult to prize him away from Buckinghamshire, however, it will become very interesting if they are unable to win promotion.

Marcus Ally

Without doubt – yes.

Premier League loanees can have such a huge impact in the EFL, and Liam Manning is clearly very well thought of by the larger clubs in England.

Looking at what Steve Cooper has done at Nottingham Forest and Swansea City previously, QPR would be a more attractive destination with Manning at the helm.

Should the Dons earn promotion to the second tier in the coming weeks, it will be more difficult for the West Londoners to lure Manning to the club, however this one definitely seems possible if they do not.

The Dons replaced Russell Martin extremely well last summer, and would back themselves to do so again if Manning did depart.

Manning or Karl Robinson would be smart appointments, and, for me, Michael Appleton would also be fairly shrewd.