‘Could turn out to be a real coup’ – AFC Bournemouth linked with free agent swoop: The verdict

AFC Bournemouth have been linked with the signing of winger Robbie Brady on a free transfer, as per Mike McGrath of the Telegraph.

Brady is a free agent having been released by Burnley at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract.

The 29-year-old made 19 appearances in the Premier League last term, starting on 12 occasions, scoring one goal and adding one assist.

Still on the lookout for a new club, Brady has now emerged as a possible target for Bournemouth, as per Mike McGrath.

Would the Republic of Ireland winger be a good signing for the Cherries? We discuss…

Jordan Rushworth

This could potentially be a smart piece of business for Bournemouth and Robbie Brady is a very experienced player for them to be able to add to their squad to bolster their options in the wide positions.

Brady has found it difficult to find a new club since his departure from Burnley in the summer. The winger’s quality is not in question but the Republic of Ireland international has endured a bad period of injuries in his career over the last few years at Turf Moor.

The 29-year-old will therefore have to prove his fitness to Bournemouth before they decide to make a move for him and offer him a deal. Should Brady be able to do that then there is no doubt that he would be able to offer a lot of quality to the Cherries’ squad especially with the quality he can produce from dead ball situations.

It would surely be a move that Brady would be very keen to make and it is an excellent one for him given he has been without a club for a lengthy period now.

There is a risk to this potential signing for sure, but on a free transfer it is one that has to be worth taking to bolster the Cherries’ options ahead of a busy period of fixtures.

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a real coup for Bournemouth if they are able to secure the services of Robbie Brady on a free transfer.

Certainly no stranger to life in the second-tier, the winger knows exactly what it takes to deliver the goods at this level as he has provided 31 direct goal contributions in this division during his career.

Whilst Brady only managed to average an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.51 in the Premier League for Burnley last season, he could end up thriving in a lower division for Bournemouth.

The 29-year-old’s arrival may also force the likes of Jaidon Anthony, Ryan Christie and Emiliano Marcondes to step up their performance levels which could have a positive impact on the Cherries’ fortunes in the Championship.

Marcus Ally

Why not? One thing the Cherries lack is experience. Steve Cook is a good head to have around and in commanding the back four but outside of him it is a very youthful squad without much Football League industry should the going get tough.

Brady brings that in bucket loads and has been promoted from the Championship before. The Irishman has always come across very well as having a hardworking attitude and looking to get everything out of his ability.

The former Burnley man would also be a great role model for up and coming players like Jordan Zemura and Jaidon Anthony who will have aspirations to emulate Brady’s success in the English top-flight.