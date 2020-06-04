‘Could turn out to be a masterstroke’ – Birmingham City urged to snap up free agent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has urged Birmingham City to sign Marcus Maddison when he becomes a free agent in the summer.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Hull City but has been phenomenal for the Posh since he arrived in 2014 – grabbing 62 goals and providing 92 assists in 249 appearances.

He is set to become a free agent this summer and it has been reported that the Tigers are unlikely to offer him a long term deal.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Fry urged the Blues to swoop for Maddison and claimed that he could become “a star in the Championship”.

But would signing Maddison be a good move for Birmingham and do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers for their verdict…

George Harbey

I think that Maddison has still got a lot to prove, but he could be a good signing for Birmingham as they look to strengthen under Pep Clotet.

Since losing Jota, Birmingham have somewhat lost that creative spark in midfield, and they now lack that creative playmaker who can get fans off their seats. Having registered so many assists for Peterborough United over the years, you’d expect Maddison to add some real threat to Blues’ midfield.

If they lose Jude Bellingham this summer, too, which looks likely, then there is another reason to strengthen midfield, and Maddison would be able to play either out wide or through the middle.

His move to Hull has been underwhelming so far, though, and he has been unable to turn the Tigers’ fortunes around, and I feel that it could take time for him to settle and adapt to life in the Championship.

Jacob Potter

I think this could be a smart bit of business by the Blues if they made a move for him.

Maddison has shown glimpses of his quality with Hull City this season, but I think he’s got more to prove in the Championship next season.

I feel as though Birmingham have missed a creative spark that can change the course of a game since Jota departed in favour of a move to Aston Villa, and Maddison could be the player to fill that void.

He’s already shown that he’s capable of performing to a high standard, having torn up League One with Peterborough United.

Birmingham haven’t been good enough in their last few matches, and they’re sliding down the second tier standings at a quite alarming rate, and it’ll be interesting to see if Pep Clotet is given funds to strengthen his squad, as they certainly need some new faces in the summer.

Sam Rourke

I’m somewhat torn on this.

In truth, Maddison has not enjoyed the greatest of loan stints at Hull City and has struggled to make a real impact at the KCOM.

Though, there is no denying that Maddison has real ability as he has showcased for Peterborough over the last few season, and you feel the winger needs the right manager to bring the best out of him.

On his day, Maddison can be a real menace for opposition defenders and he could be a real weapon for Birmingham City, if the Blues can get the best out of the player.

Considering Maddison had a hefty price-tag placed on his head in the last season or two, and to now get him on a free, it could turn out to be a masterstroke.

It’s a deal that comes with risks, but it has the potential to work.