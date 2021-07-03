‘Could turn out to be a decent signing’ – Portsmouth join hunt for out-of-favour Millwall man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth are among the clubs interested in a summer move for Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The Millwall striker is facing an uncertain future after recent reports suggested that the Lions were looking to offload the player this summer as they prepare for the new season under Gary Rowett.

It’s claimed that the 29-year-old has been offered to a number of clubs in League One, however it’s Pompey and AFC Wimbledon who appear to be most interested in a potential deal.

Danny Cowley is clearly looking to improve his attacking line ahead of the new season, but would a move to Fratton Park be a good move?

The team at FLW have their say…

Jordan Rushworth

I am not sure about this one, on the one hand, Bodvarsson is a player that has struggled to perform for the last few years in front of goal in the Championship. However, on the other hand, he is also a player that should be able to be a real threat in the final third at League One level if he is managed in the right way and given chances to start regularly.

Bodvarsson needs to find a new home where he can get the chance to feel like a crucial member of the squad again after finding himself largely on the bench during his time at Millwall. Danny Cowley might be the ideal manager for him to put an arm around him and look to get the best out of him next season in the third tier.

I would doubt though whether Bodvarsson has the ability in front of goal to add enough goals to make a major difference for Portsmouth’s hopes of challenging for promotion. He would be able to hold the ball up for them and lead the line but they need that extra bit of quality to go up next term you feel.

It would not be a bad signing for Portsmouth, but you just feel that there might be better alternatives out there for them to pursue.

Toby Wilding

I do actually think that this could turn out to be a decent signing for Portsmouth if they decide to pursue it.

With Jordy Hiwula having already left the club, and speculation around the future of Ellis Harrison, it does seem as though Pompey may need to add to their centre forward options this summer.

Bodvarsson is obviously someone who would help them to do that, and his physical presence up top may offer Danny Cowley’s side another useful attacking outlet.

Admittedly, Bodvarsson’s record at Championship level is far from prolific, but that could mean that the drop down to League One is just what he needs to be able to flourish.

Given you would expect the chance of more regular game time to mean that Bodvarsson would also be interested in a move to Fratton Park, it could be argued that this is one that is indeed worth looking into more for Pompey.

Jacob Potter

This could prove to be somewhat of a coup for Pompey this summer if they can get this deal done.

Bodvarsson has shown that he can score goals in the Championship, but there will be concerns about his consistency in front of goal at that level.

So for him to potentially make the step down into League One could be a wise move if he’s looking to secure regular game time, and Pompey could be the ideal destination for him.

Danny Cowley’s side are likely to be challenging for a timely promotion back into the Championship this term, and Bodvarsson could be the ideal striker to spearhead that challenge.