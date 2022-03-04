“Could turn out to be a clever move” – Celtic target move for 24-year-old EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Scottish Premiership side Celtic are continuing to monitor Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer along with arch-rivals Rangers, Football League World revealed yesterday morning.

The former Netherlands youth international has been an instrumental figure for Mark Robins’ side again this term, recording two goals and six assists in 27 league appearances as one of their main creators and the heartbeat of the Sky Blues’ team.

His importance has been reinforced recently, registering two assists each in narrow victories against Reading and Bristol City as he continues to establish himself as one of Coventry’s most integral players.

His performances have attracted the Glasgow-based duo to his signature – but they are not alone in the race with Premier League trio Brentford, Leeds United and Norwich City also thought to be monitoring the midfielder’s current situation in the West Midlands.

The 24-year-old will only have 12 months left on his contract in the summer and with this, his current side are currently attempting to tie him down to fresh terms to maximise his valuation and fend off interest from others.

But an agreement is yet to be struck – and this could give Ange Postecoglou’s men a chance to secure his services when the next transfer window opens. But would he be a good signing for the Scottish outfit? And is he a needed figure at Celtic Park?

We asked three of our writers at Football League World for their thoughts.

Charlie Gregory

I can’t say I’m surprised to see Gus Hamer linked with a move away again and it might be hard to convince him to stay at Coventry with a team like Celtic snooping.

That isn’t to say that the Sky Blues are in a bad position right now but if they don’t get promotion this year – or at least a top-six spot – and the Hoops are prepared to offer European football and a potential title fight then it could be hard to turn down.

Considering that Hamer’s deal with Coventry also runs out next year – and he hasn’t put pen to paper on a fresh agreement yet – and it could lead to a deal happening.

Hamer is a very good player and has been so for Coventry for a while now. He could easily make the move over to the SPL with Celtic – but Sky Blues fans won’t want him to.

Billy Mulley

I am not surprised in the slightest to see the growing interest in Gustavo Hamer, as he certainly possesses all the necessary attributes to thrive at the highest level.

As well as being a real technician who has all the ball-playing attributes required, he does everything with elegance.

However, he is a gritty player out of possession who is full of desire to win the ball back for his teammates.

Hamer is integral to the way that Robins’ side play and continues to grow in importance game by game.

Celtic have put a lot of faith in the EFL market in recent windows, which tends to bring them a lot of success, with this potential move likely to follow that trend.

It would be no shock to see interest continuing to build as we head closer to the opening of the summer transfer window.

Joshua Cole

This could turn out to be a clever move by Celtic as Hamer has managed to produce some impressive displays for Coventry this season.

A combative midfielder, the 24-year-old is currently averaging 1.6 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game in the Championship whilst he also managed to illustrate some creativity by providing six assists for his team-mates.

Although it may take Hamer some time to adapt to life in the Scottish Premiership due to the fact that he has never played in this division before, he could go on to thrive under the guidance of Ange Postecoglou.

By delivering the goods on a consistent basis in a Celtic shirt, Hamer may be able to help the club achieve a great deal of domestic success in the coming years.