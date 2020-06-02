‘Could tilt the race for the play-offs’ – Swansea City set to strike player agreement with Liverpool: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City are in talks with Liverpool over extending Rhian Brewster’s loan deal until the 2019/20 season can conclude.

Brewster has been in fine form since linking up with the Swans in January, scoring four goals in 11 appearances in the Championship.

However, with the remainder of the season set to run beyond Swansea’s agreement with Liverpool, a little bit of doubt surrounded the 20-year-old’s future.

The Telegraph have reported that talks are ongoing between the two clubs as they work towards an agreement, with Swansea likely to come out of those discussions with a positive outcome.

So, how much will that boost Steve Cooper’s side in their pursuit of the play-offs?

Our writers discuss…

Jacob Potter

This is a serious boost to Swansea’s chances of finishing inside the top-six this season.

I’ll admit that I had my doubts as to whether Brewster was the ‘right fit’ for Steve Cooper’s side when he arrived at the club earlier this season, but he’s certainly proven me wrong, which is good to see.

He offers the Swans pace and trickery going forward, and will be a key player for the club in their final nine matches of this year’s campaign.

They’ll be delighted that Liverpool have agreed to let him finish the season with them, and I firmly believe that they could be the team to look out for heading into the conclusion of this year’s campaign.

He could tilt the race for the play-offs in their favour this term.

Sam Rourke

Brewster has been a breath of fresh air since arriving at the Liberty Stadium this season.

His youthful exuberance and eye for a goal have put the Swans in with a sniff of securing a play-off spot, so with the Swans likely to seal an extension for the player, it’s fantastic news.

Brewster has notched four goals thus far since arriving in January, and has managed to take on a fair chunk of the goalscoring burden after Borja Baston’s exit in January.

His ability to run the channels, yet at the same time bring other Swans players into attacks has really stood out, so keeping hold of Brewster really does give Cooper’s men a genuine chance of a top-six assault.

Also, as it stands, the club don’t have a plethora of natural striker options, with Andre Ayew the only other main competition in the role – so it’s an essential piece of business that needs to happen.

Ned Holmes

It’s a massive boost for the Swans’ hopes of a top-six finish, there’s no doubt about that.

The January arrivals of Brewster and Conor Gallagher have looked smart business, so ensuring that the Liverpool striker finishes the season with them is huge news.

A good striker can make all the difference in the run-in, particularly with so many teams scrapping it out for places.

Brewster has shown that he knows where the net is and he’s a weapon that will boost Cooper’s side’s hopes.