Middlesbrough are in talks with Queens Park Rangers over the signing of midfielder Chris Willock, according to Nizaar Kinsella on the Evening Standard’s transfer blog.

Willock’s future at the Championship club is up in the air as the 25-year-old enters the final 12 months of his contract with the Rs.

The midfielder joined QPR on a permanent basis in 2020 from Portuguese side Benfica, and in the three years since, he has played 105 times for the club.

Willock has been an important player for QPR ever since he joined the club, but his time is coming to an end as Middlesbrough look keen on bringing him to the Riverside Stadium.

Would Chris Willock be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

Here, we have asked some of the writers at FLW for their thoughts on Middlesbrough being in talks with QPR for Willock, and they shared whether they thought it would be a good signing.

Brett Worthington

Chris Willock is the type of player who could thrive under Michael Carrick.

The 25-year-old has really come into his own in the last couple of seasons, but saw last campaign hit somewhat of a halt as he suffered yet another injury.

However, when he is fit, there are not many better midfielders at this level than Willock, so I can understand why Carrick is keen on signing the midfielder.

Willock is a very talented and skilled player that Carrick will be keen to have in his squad as he looks for promotion to the Premier League.

Willock only has a year left on his contract with the Rs, so it makes sense for the club to move him on this summer. If he were to join Middlesbrough, he would be joining a side that flourished last season and will have expectations to be near the top end again in the 2023/24 season.

Ben Wignall

Willock has undoubted talent and ability, but after an explosive start to last season, he somewhat tailed off after yet another hamstring injury.

No doubt there were many looking at the ex-Arsenal man following six goals in his first nine appearances, but come the end of the season he wasn't even in Gareth Ainsworth's starting 11 - in the eight matches he was available for he started just twice and was left on the bench for three of them without getting on the pitch.

With one year left on his contract at QPR, it would be best for all parties if they cash in on the winger this summer, and even though his fitness issues are a worry, Boro would be a great landing spot for the 25-year-old.

He may feel at home in the North East with his brother - Newcastle midfielder Joe - in the area as well, and he'd be a pretty good replacement for Aaron Ramsey who headed back to Aston Villa following the end of his loan.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Chris Willock is a very talented footballer and is excellent at Championship level.

Given QPR's struggles of late, and the fact he is entering the final year of his contract at Loftus Road, it's not surprising to see clubs willing to test the R's resolve to keep hold of him.

You certainly feel as though he could be a good addition at Middlesbrough under Michael Carrick, too.

The 25-year-old can play on either flank, offering Boro versatility, and of course, quality.

Even with a year left on his contract, I don't think this will be an easy or cheap deal to get done, though.