‘Could this week get any better’ – Many Middlesbrough fans excited by latest striker update

Middlesbrough announced yesterday that striker Rudy Gestede has left the club with immediate effect, which has drawn an excited reaction from many fans of the North East club.

The 31-year-old has made 71 appearances since joining from Aston Villa for £6 million in January 2016, scoring eight times, but his four-year spell at the Riverside has now come to an end.

Following a delay of more than three months, the Championship is now set to conclude in late July meaning clubs needed to secure short-term agreements with their out-of-contract players to ensure they would be available until the end of the campaign.

Boro announced yesterday that Gestede, whose contract was set to the expire at the end of June, has left the club after refusing to agree a short-term extension.

The towering forward is the second player to leave the club this month after defender Daniel Ayala departed for the same reason.

It’s been an eventful week at the North East club, with Neil Warnock replacing Jonathan Woodgate as head coach on Tuesday.

Boro claimed a vital win against another relegation-threatened side, Stoke City, yesterday with Ashley Fletcher and Marcus Tavernier grabbing the goals.

That result, Warnock’s first win as Boro boss, means they leapfrog the Potters into 19th – two points above the relegation zone.

Gestede’s departure appears to have been well received by the Riverside faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to reveal their excitement.

Read their reaction here:

COULD THIS WEEK GET ANY BETTER — Tyler (@Tyler_hick64) June 27, 2020

Best result of the day https://t.co/c9TNU2faxy — lily quinn (@LilyquinnXx) June 27, 2020

2020 looking good all of a sudden https://t.co/qlLPXU6Y6X — Lewis (@LewisFord95) June 27, 2020

30k a week off the wage bill finally https://t.co/MsPmfptLDH — OJ (@oliverjdaviess) June 27, 2020

Good riddance you waste of skin https://t.co/s32gpGSYsc — Sam Wicking (@Zomb93) June 27, 2020

Robbed a living for years what a donkey see ya lataaaaa https://t.co/oQljj2gK7S — LukeMitchell (@lukemitch19) June 27, 2020

Fantastic news. Hopefully that will give everybody a lift. https://t.co/Gdx04RR23T — Rob Pattison (@RobPattison91) June 27, 2020