‘Could this possibly mean there’s good news coming?’ – Many Derby fans react to Millwall, Louie Sibley update

Derby County have reportedly rejected a fourth bid Millwall bid worth £450,000 for midfielder Louie Sibley with Quantuma, the club’s administrators, telling them that the 20-year-old is not for sale, which has caused a stir among many Rams fans.

The East Midlands club are still yet to find a new owner despite going into administration back in September and things look difficult at the moment, with the EFL informing them that they could face expulsion if they are unable to prove they have the funding to fulfil the rest of 2021/22’s fixtures.

Graeme Shinnie was sold cheaply to Wigan Athletic on the weekend but, according to South London Press, Derby have stood firm despite Millwall’s repeated offers for Sibley.

It is understood that a fourth bid worth £450,000 has been rejected for the 20-year-old, with the Lions now moving onto other targets after being told that the midfielder will not be sold in the current window.

A product of the Derby academy, Sibley’s current contract at Pride Park runs until 2024 and it seems they see him as a big part of their future.

