‘Could things get any worse’, ‘League One here we come’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to major player setback

Sheffield Wednesday are set to be without defender Dominic Iorfa for the rest of the season after he ruptured his Achilles against Barnsley yesterday.

Dominic Iorfa has ruptured his achilles and is looking at six months out, says Tony Pulis.#SWFC — Alex Miller (@AlexMiller91) December 12, 2020

The Owls have endured a disastrous season so far, and they currently sit bottom of the Championship, four points from safety.

So, the defeat to the Tykes was bad enough, but it was made worse by the news about Iorfa, with Pulis confirming that the former Wolves man is set for at least six months on the sidelines.

Since arriving at Hillsborough, Iorfa has generally impressed, with his pace making him a very useful player for Wednesday in defence.

Therefore, the news that he is not going to be able to help the team for the remainder of the campaign was a massive setback, and the fans understand how much this could hurt the team.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Thats definitely that then 😥 L1 here we come. Cancel the three contract offers, they aren't playing in L1. Get as much money in Jan for whoever we can sell and try again in summer without Pulis — Andy Hill (@DesignsHeroic) December 12, 2020

Wow. could things get any worse. — Tom Griffiths (@griffiths_tom41) December 12, 2020

Course he has! You really couldn't make this up. — Louise Fieldsend (@LouiseFieldsend) December 12, 2020

OH NO! Wishing for a speedy and complete recovery. — Laura Costa 🦉⚽️💙 (@desertowl_13) December 12, 2020

2020 the year that keeps on giving — Stewart Merrill (@StewartMerrill1) December 12, 2020

Awful news — david higham (@highamclaire) December 12, 2020

OMG what a club 😂 — Carl Biggs (@carlbiggs21) December 12, 2020