Sheffield Wednesday

‘Could things get any worse’, ‘League One here we come’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to major player setback

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday are set to be without defender Dominic Iorfa for the rest of the season after he ruptured his Achilles against Barnsley yesterday.

The Owls have endured a disastrous season so far, and they currently sit bottom of the Championship, four points from safety.

So, the defeat to the Tykes was bad enough, but it was made worse by the news about Iorfa, with Pulis confirming that the former Wolves man is set for at least six months on the sidelines.

Since arriving at Hillsborough, Iorfa has generally impressed, with his pace making him a very useful player for Wednesday in defence.

Therefore, the news that he is not going to be able to help the team for the remainder of the campaign was a massive setback, and the fans understand how much this could hurt the team.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


