Newcastle United are interested in Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Football League World exclusively revealed last week that the 24-year-old could leave the Blades this summer and Newcastle are one of the clubs keen.

Would Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic be a good signing for Newcastle United? And is he ready for the Premier League?

Declan Harte

Ahmedhodzic has been one of the standout signings to arrive in the Championship this season, becoming a key part of Sheffield United’s promotion push.

Regardless of the Blades’ promotion status, it would come as no surprise to see the Bosnian in the Premier League next season.

Newcastle would be a big step up considering the Magpies are competing for a possible Champions League spot under Eddie Howe.

However, the 24-year-old’s transition to English football has been seamless and there is little to doubt he could transition to top flight football.

This would be a blow to United to lose such a crucial player, but Ahmedhodzic would be a very strong addition to Newcastle’s defensive options.

Ned Holmes

Newcastle United are going to have to replace Fabian Schar at some point and Anel Ahmedhodzic has the potential to be a top quality centre-back.

He's looked a cut above the Championship at points this season but the Premier League is a much tougher test and it could take him time to settle.

His quality in possession and the threat he offers in the final third should mean he's someone that Eddie Howe will be keen on but is he ready to be a top four defender in a back four right now? I'm not so sure.

The good thing is, with Schar and Sven Botman at St James' Park, he will get a bit of time to settle and adjust to the level.

He could take his game up a level under Howe.

Sam Rourke

He has the potential to be a cracking signing for Newcastle United in my eyes.

Ahmedhodzic has been arguably one of the league's standout centre-backs this season with his commanding yet composed displays really impressing.

The 24-year-old has got a real knack of getting in the goals as well with the Bosnian scoring four goals for the Blades in the Championship this season, a steady return for a defender.

Newcastle do of course have a very sturdy and resilient back-line with the likes of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar really impressing at the heart of defence, but Ahmedhodzic could be someone who would give the pair serious competition.

The defender has played in the Champions League with Malmo so is no stranger to Europe's elite competition and with the Tooin having ambitions of playing in Europe, he would be able to adjust to the demands.

I like the sound of this move, a lot.