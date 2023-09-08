Sunderland reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign Amad Diallo during the summer transfer window.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Ivorian was pushing to make a return to the Stadium of Light as he continues his recovery from injury.

Amad spent last season out on loan with Tony Mowbray’s side and became a fan favourite off the back of his impressive performances.

The Manchester United starlet scored 13 league goals as the team secured a top six finish and were beaten in the play-offs in their first year back in the Championship.

Amad is currently on the sidelines with a fitness issue and may not be available again until the end of October or start of November.

Could Sunderland sign Amad Diallo in January?

But the forward was keen to return to Wearside to continue his rehabilitation so that he could return to action with Mowbray’s side immediately once fit.

Yet Sunderland turned down the opportunity to bring him back, instead opting to wait until the January transfer window before making any attempts to sign him again.

A move in January could certainly be on the cards, with Sunderland obviously keen to have him back in the team.

The player himself also appears to be quite fond of the club and would reportedly like to play for the Black Cats again, but it may all come down to what Man United decide.

Amad was excellent for Sunderland last season, featuring 37 times in the league during his loan spell last season.

The forward had a slow start at the club, but eventually cemented himself as a crucial part of the team that earned a play-off place.

Amad finished the league campaign as the team’s top scorer, with his flair and creativity also standing out as a true talent.

He was one of the most impressive players in the entire division, earning praise from fans and pundits alike for his performances.

However, he has since returned to Old Trafford where he could become a useful player under Erik ten Hag.

Does Amad Diallo have a future with Manchester United?

Man United’s options on the right include Antony and Facundo Pellestri, so it is possible that Amad could offer something to the Dutchman when he returns from injury.

He will have some time to impress Ten Hag before the January transfer window if he does return to full fitness on schedule.

That could prove the decisive period that determines whether Sunderland have a chance at sealing another loan move for the attacker.

Man United have struggled with scoring goals since the appointment of Ten Hag in 2022, with the team having only gotten five from their opening four games of this campaign.

The arrival of Rasmus Hojlund up front could improve things, but having an option like Amad in the team certainly could help too.

Amad proved in the Championship that he has an eye for goal and his ability to beat a man with pace and skill could make him a great alternative to the team’s existing options.

United also lack left-footed players in the squad, which is something that Ten Hag will want, so this is a boost to his chances of remaining with the Red Devils.

Nothing will be certain until he comes back to full fitness, but Amad’s clear desire to return to Wearside will surely give them the edge if Man United decide to send him out on loan again in January.