“Could still be of use” – Sheffield Wednesday set to offer 26-year-old new deal: The verdict

Sheffield Wednesday want to extend Joe Wildsmith’s Hillsborough stay.

As per reporter Alan Nixon, the Owls are offering the shot-stopper a new deal at the end of his contract, due to expire at the end of this month.

Wildsmith deputised for Bailey Peacock-Farrell throughout the 2021/22 campaign, making eight appearances for Sheffield Wednesday across all competitions.

With that being said, we asked some of our writers here at FLW whether or not offering the 26-year-old an extended contract was the right move from the Owls.

Marcus Ally

This would be a smart move in my book.

Wildsmith has been a very useful backup goalkeeper for a long time at Hillsborough now, and unless the individual is pushing to leave, that relationship should be continued with the 26-year-old.

Cameron Dawson is unlikely to stay at the club if not made first choice next season, and therefore it would be good planning to tie Wildsmith down.

Leeds United would have had assurances that Bailey Peacock-Farrell was going to be first choice last season, if that was not the case, and a less high profile loanee was brought in, Wildsmith probably would have seen more playing time.

If he is still content being a backup at his boyhood club, Wildsmith is a player that the Owls should keep in and around the dressing room heading into 2022/23.

Adam Jones

Ideally, one of Wildsmith or Cameron Dawson needs to go this summer because having three senior goalkeepers in League One probably isn’t financially wise.

Although one of the pair could go out on loan, they are both at the stage of their careers where they will want to settle down and this is part of the reason why one should be let go permanently this summer.

This may also make room for the Owls to spend slightly more on wages on a first-choice shot-stopper, enabling them to welcome a higher-quality option in this area in the coming months and that can only boost their promotion hopes.

Wildsmith is a decent option to have at this level – but Dawson should be allowed to leave if he signs a new deal.

Declan Harte

Wildsmith hasn’t played a league game since November, but could still be of use to Darren Moore’s squad next season.

With Bailey Peacock-Farrell having returned to his parent club, there could be room in the starting line-up for the 26-year old.

He is also a dependable back-up option that will know the team well without having to integrate in a replacement.

This is a sensible decision, even if it isn’t one that will make or break the Owls’ upcoming season.