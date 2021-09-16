‘Could spark them back into life’ – Should 29-year-old start for West Brom against Preston North End? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion were probably expecting to capitalise on their good early season form following the international break, but it’s not quite worked out so far.

The Baggies were level on points at the Championship summit with Fulham, but two draws in successive games has put a dampener on the mood at The Hawthorns.

Valerien Ismael’s side couldn’t break Derby County down this week, and that followed a 1-1 weekend draw with Millwall where defender Kyle Bartley was on the scoresheet.

There’s been a lack of goals from Baggies forwards in recent weeks, with Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson and Grady Diangana failing to fire – Robinson does have three goals to his name but hasn’t netted in his last four matches.

Is it now time for Ismael to throw in summer signing Jordan Hugill from the start against Preston North End having appeared off the bench for the last three matches? The FLW team have had their say…

George Dagless

I am sure there will be a temptation from Valerien Ismael.

Hugill is something different to a lot of what Albion have up top and perhaps that new dynamic in the final third could spark them back into life.

They were so good about a month ago when they took Sheffield United to the cleaners but things have dried up a little since in front of goal and so perhaps it’s time to try something new.

There’s by no means cause for panic at this point as Albion still sit in a strong position but you have a squad for a reason and sometimes these opportunities to use it present themselves.

Hugill obviously played for Preston North End, too, and so you could say it’s perhaps fate he’d score against them if Albion turned to him.

Jordan Rushworth

This seems to be a no-brainer really for Valerien Ismael after the impact that Hugill had from the bench in the second half of their goalless draw against Derby County in midweek.

In the first period against the Rams, West Brom lacked that physical presence upfront to complement the way that they were attempting to cause problems for Derby’s backline by being direct and getting the ball forward swiftly.

Hugill altered that in the second half and the Norwich loanee was able to bring the likes of Grady Diangana and Matt Phillips into the game.

That saw them create a lot more issues for Derby and if was not for a superb performance from Kelle Roos they would have one the game.

Ismael had Daryl Dike leading the line for his Barnsley side last term and when he was at his best so were the Tykes.

Therefore, you feel that Hugill will have a major role to play for the Baggies this season if he can get into a strong period of form.

The forward is experienced enough to make an impact and he can get at least up to the ten-goal mark for the campaign if West Brom give him the right service.

Against Preston, Hugill will also have the added motivation of facing his former employers and it would seem right that he gets the chance to start for the Baggies and show what he can offer.

Ben Wignall

With Karlan Grant failing to fire and Callum Robinson going somewhat off the boil, this is the perfect opportunity for Ismael to give Hugill his first start.

The whole point of signing Hugill was to give West Brom a physical edge at the top end of the pitch, similar to what Ismael had at Barnsley with Daryl Dike and Cauley Woodrow and against someone like Patrick Bauer, Hugill should have a great battle.

Whilst Callum Robinson has scored three goals this season, he’s not really an out-and-out striker and he’s stronger coming in from the left flank, and having him in the same team as Hugill could cause problems for everyone in the Championship as they have that chemistry that was created when they were team-mates at Deepdale.

It’s the perfect match for Hugill to start as well against his former club – it will give him added motivation to get his first goal for the Baggies and his work rate and hold-up play could bring the best out of others around him.