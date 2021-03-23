‘Could see this being a very smart signing’ – Wolves keeping tabs on Bristol City player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wolves have reportedly been keeping tabs on Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo.

The academy product has established himself as a key attacking player this term and it seems that hasn’t gone unnoticed with the Bristol Post reporting that the Molineux outfit were among a number of sides that had sent scouts to watch him.

But would that be a good signing? And should City fans be worried about losing him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Jacob Potter

It’ll be a tempting move, there’s no doubt about it.

I’ve been impressed with Semenyo since he’s been with Bristol City, and I think he’ll be playing his football in the Premier League next season.

He’s clearly not short of potential suitors this summer either, with Southampton being one of the teams rivalling Wolves to a deal for Semenyo.

I still think he’s not quite the finished article just yet, but he’ll definitely be able to fulfill his exciting potential under the right management.

If Wolves can guarantee him regular game time, then I really wouldn’t be surprised if he was to head for the exit door at Ashton Gate in the summer.

Sam Rourke

I’m not too surprised a host of top-flight clubs are keeping tabs on Semenyo.

Himself and the likes of Tyreeq Bakinson are emerging as some of Bristol City’s top prospects and it’s natural to see them get some admiring glances from teams in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old is a ball of energy and is versatile, with him able to operate through the middle or on the flank, and I do think somewhere like Wolves could be a great fit.

Santo often likes to deploy a front three and we could see Semenyo work within the fluid, dynamic system they utilise.

He’s quick, technically good on the ball, and has the attributes to suggest he could cut it at a top-level.

He does still showcase some raw tendencies and his decision-making at times still needs refining, whilst his goalscoring output could be improved, but in time, that can come.

City should be worried about losing him in my eyes, they ought to be keeping their best young players in a bid to mount a serious promotion push next term.

Toby Wilding

I could see this being a very smart signing for Wolves.

Nuno’s side have not looked as threatening in attack as they have done in previous Premier League seasons, and that is something they will no doubt want to address during the summer transfer window.

Semenyo does look to be a player who is more than confident about running at defences and putting balls into the box from out wide, so he could certainly help Wolves boost their attacking prospects going forward, and given he is still at a young age, he has plenty of time in his career to improve further.

Given a move to the Premier League will no doubt be appealing for Semenyo, and the huge amount of promise to be an important player for the club in the future that he has shown, you could certainly understand there being some concern from Bristol City about this rumoured interest.