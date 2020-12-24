Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

'Could see that happening a mile off' – Many Millwall fans react to potential Tottenham decision

Published

5 mins ago

on

Millwall supporters have been reacting to the news that Troy Parrott’s season-long loan could be cut short in the January transfer window.

Parrott has endured a difficult period at The Den following his temporary switch from Tottenham, and has failed to score in nine appearances in all competitions.

Having made a great impression in pre-season for the Lions, there were high hopes for the striker, but he’s been hindered with two separate injuries and didn’t make his Championship debut until the draw with Cardiff City last month.

Parrott has started five games since that substitute appearance, although Millwall have struggled during that period, scoring just three goals in more than seven hours of league action.

With both of Millwall’s festive fixtures against Bournemouth and Watford postponed due to some positive COVID-19 tests in the squad, Parrott might have played his final game for the club – with the Lions not back in action until their meeting with Coventry on Saturday week.

That’s because on Wednesday afternoon, Football Insider revealed that Spurs were planning on recalling the teenager in January.

Here’s how the Millwall faithful reacted to the news of Parrott’s potential exit:


