‘Could see that happening a mile off’ – Many Millwall fans react to potential Tottenham decision

Millwall supporters have been reacting to the news that Troy Parrott’s season-long loan could be cut short in the January transfer window.

Parrott has endured a difficult period at The Den following his temporary switch from Tottenham, and has failed to score in nine appearances in all competitions.

Having made a great impression in pre-season for the Lions, there were high hopes for the striker, but he’s been hindered with two separate injuries and didn’t make his Championship debut until the draw with Cardiff City last month.

Parrott has started five games since that substitute appearance, although Millwall have struggled during that period, scoring just three goals in more than seven hours of league action.

With both of Millwall’s festive fixtures against Bournemouth and Watford postponed due to some positive COVID-19 tests in the squad, Parrott might have played his final game for the club – with the Lions not back in action until their meeting with Coventry on Saturday week.

That’s because on Wednesday afternoon, Football Insider revealed that Spurs were planning on recalling the teenager in January.

Here’s how the Millwall faithful reacted to the news of Parrott’s potential exit:

Not surprised and to be honest he looks way out of his depth at this level at the moment. Hardly shoots and the highlight of his time has been winning a free kick for Jed Wallace. — David Sibley (@davidsibleymfc) December 23, 2020

Could see that happening a mile off — John Brown (@JohnBro197917) December 23, 2020

He has lots of potential .Still only a young lad . Probably asking a bit much of him to be playing Championship football . He dont need to be dropped in the deep end . — GARY.OB22 (@GARSE163) December 23, 2020

Not a huge loss, can re-invest elsewhere. Injured I know but he’s well of the pace and is not going to bag us 5-10 goals through til end of season — Nick Rose (@NickRose_) December 23, 2020

A shame because he’d probably have done alright with either Bod or Bradshaw, only been played in that poor one up front system we’ve hopefully stopped using — Reg (@FruitnVeggie) December 23, 2020

From the little we've seen, I'd rather keep Zohore, if possible. — Lucas Matt (@county_hell) December 23, 2020

He's been very disappointing. — Nick Callaghan (@lmstepney1) December 23, 2020

He is awful. Offers nothing. Won’t be too long before he is playing league 2 level — Baz Henderson (@henderson_baz) December 23, 2020