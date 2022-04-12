“Could save Sheffield Wednesday some money” – Owls face summer transfer decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Exeter City boss Matt Taylor has revealed that the club are interested in re-signing Sheffield Wednesday loanee Cameron Dawson in the summer.

The shot-stopper has been excellent since joining the Grecians but is set to return to Hillsborough at the end of the season with his contract there running until 2024.

Taylor has told Devon Live that they’re interested in Dawson but that the Owls are in control of his future.

So should Wednesday sell or keep hold of the goalkeeper?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Declan Harte

Dawson found himself falling down the pecking order at Wednesday before his loan move to Exeter this season.

The goalkeeper only played eight times in the relegation campaign last year.

Meanwhile, Dawson has become an integral part of Exeter’s side, having played 39 of the side’s 40 league games this season.

Exeter’s good defensive record has also played a key role in helping the side push for automatic promotion.

A move to the League Two side is in all likelihood the best move for all parties involved.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Considering how well he has done for the Grecians this season, it comes as no surprise that Exeter City are interested in bringing Cameron Dawson back to the club.

He has been a key part of an Exeter side that are competing for automatic promotion in League Two, keeping 16 clean sheets so far this campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday could have an interest in keeping him at Hillsborough though, with their current first-choice Bailey Peacock-Farrell set to return to his parent club Burnley this summer.

However, given they allowed Dawson to leave the club in the first place may suggest that they don’t fancy him for the number one role at Wednesday.

If that’s the case, it could be best for both parties if the Owls offloaded Dawson to Exeter City this summer.

Toby Wilding

You get the feeling that Wednesday may be inclined to keep Dawson at Hillsborough, to begin with at least.

As things stand, there are still two years remaining on Dawson’s contract with the Owls, meaning they are not under any huge pressure to sell him in the summer, unless the right offer comes in.

But with Bailey Peacock-Farrell only on loan until the end of the season, it seems Darren Moore’s side may need another option to take over a number one spot from the start of the new campaign.

Dawson’s impressive performances for Exeter do suggest he may be capable of filling that role, which could save Sheffield Wednesday some money in the transfer market, meaning it could be worth keeping him initially, unless the right target, or an appropriate offer for the 26-year-old comes along.