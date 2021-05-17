‘Could represent a solid addition’ – Huddersfield Town set sights on signing Sheffield Wednesday man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are reportedly interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday defender Tom Lees ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Huddersfield. Big interest in Tom Lees. Sheff Wed defender and soon to be free agent. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 16, 2021

Lees’ contract with Sheffield Wednesday is set to reach a conclusion this summer, and it appears as though he could be heading for the Hillsborough exit door.

The defender has been with the Owls since 2014, having previously been on the books with Leeds United earlier in his career.

But the 30-year-old’s efforts haven’t quite been enough this term, as Darren Moore’s side were relegated into League One on the final day of this year’s campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday drew 3-3 with Derby County on the final day of the Championship season, which saw the Rams relegate the Owls.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Huddersfield Town’s interest in signing Lees heading into the summer, and whether he’d be a good enough signing for Carlos Corberan’s side.

Alfie Burns:

I’m quite torn on this actually. Huddersfield need some defensive recruits and are known to be in talks with Richard Keogh over a deal.

Personally, I’d take Lees over Keogh. He’s got more time on his side and there’s probably a touch more hunger there to impress in the Championship given how his Wednesday career has declined.

It is, though, hard to ignore that decline. Lees has been poor at Hillsborough over the last couple of seasons and looks a shadow of his former self.

If Huddersfield are to improve, they are going to be needing better than scratching around for a free agent of Lees’ ilk.

His ability on the ball is hardly standout and that makes me think he won’t be suited to what Carlos Corberan wants, unless the Spaniard plans on ditching his philosophy for a slightly more direct approach.

Having said that, it’s not the worst deal in the world if Corberan is aiming to pad out his squad. My gut tells me that if it is instead of Keogh, it’s a better move than alongside him.

Ben Wignall:

The Terriers are in definite need of reinforcements at centre-back with Richard Stearman, Tommy Elphick and Christopher Schindler all departing this summer, and Lees could represent a solid addition.

Lees would bring a lot of experience to Carlos Corberan’s defence that he’s about to lose and even though he’s been a part of a side that has been relegated to League One, it doesn’t mean that Lees isn’t a good player anymore.

It’s worth signing him on a free transfer but he can’t be the only defender that Huddersfield sign this summer.

Richard Keogh and Naby Sarr still remain as do younger defenders Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Romoney Crichlow, but along with Lees they could do with another centre-half perhaps in their mid-20’s to come in alongside the Sheffield Wednesday man.

Phil Spencer:

I think that this would be a really smart signing for Huddersfield Town.

This season was a poor one for Tom Lees after seeing his club Sheffield Wednesday suffer relegation from the Championship, but it would be wrong to put the blame at the defender’s door.

The 30-year-old has been one of the Owls’ best over recent years and there’s no doubt that he’s a solid Championship player.

His contract is expiring which means he’ll be available on a free transfer, and given his experience at this level I think that the Terriers would really benefit from a move.

Lees is clearly settled in Yorkshire and so a move to the John Smith’s Stadium could be an ideal move for him too, as it would be that he should be able to hit the ground running.