‘Could reap real benefits,’ ‘I’m not sure’ – Barnsley eyeing up Nottingham Forest player: The verdict

Barnsley are interested in signing Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor on loan this summer, a source has exclusively revealed to us here at Football League World.

Chris Hughton could be set to make Taylor available for loan this summer, with the striker failing to impress in his first season at the City Ground.

The 31-year-old scored four goals in 39 Championship appearances this season, but made only 15 starts and 24 substitute appearances.

A source has exclusively revealed to Football League World that Barnsley, Middlesbrough and Blackburn are interested in signing Taylor, who could be available to sign on loan.

Here, we discuss the Tykes’ interest in the forward…

Phil Spencer

This could be a really good deal.

Barnsley have enjoyed a great season after finding a way into the play-offs and so the challenge next term is to try and do the same again.

Daryl Dike is unlikely to be coming back to Oakwell and so the club need a focal point to come into the side next term.

Lyle Taylor has had a tough time at Forest but can be a real asset in a team that’s built around him.

If Barnsley can do that – while also getting some help with his wages – I think that this could be a real coup and a deal that could reap real benefits for the Tykes.

George Dagless

I think they’re going to need another striker this summer but I don’t know whether Taylor is the right man for the job.

Make no mistake, I think he is a good striker with plenty to offer the right club, certainly in the Championship, but would he fit into the high-intensity style that Barnsley look to adopt? I’m not so sure.

Of course, you sometimes need different strikers for different games and so that could give this move legs but I just wonder whether it’s really a deal that would pay off as much as it could if he went elsewhere.

Sam Rourke

He’d offer a different dimension to Barnsley’s front-line but has he got the qualities to fit into Ismael’s high-intensity style of play at Barnsley? I’m not sure.

He’s struggled to make a real impact at the City Ground and has failed to cement a starting berth consistently, so it’s no surprise to me to see him potentially being offloaded on loan this summer.

Taylor needs to ensure the next club he joins is somewhere where he is going to get frequent game-time, especially given the age he is at, and I don’t think you can guarantee that right now at Oakwell.

There are a number of strikers in Chaplin, Woodrow, Morris and Adeboyejo all competing to start in the team and I just don’t see Taylor ousting many of them.

It could be a shrewd deal but ultimately should not be one of the Tykes’ top priorities this summer.