‘Could really start flourishing with the right guidance’ – Swansea City in transfer chase for 23-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City are reportedly interested in signing Tranmere Rovers winger Corey Blackett-Taylor.

It is understood that the 23-year-old could be available for a five-figure sum before the transfer window closes.

According to the Daily Mail, both Swansea and Millwall are keen on the wide man.

But would he be a good signing for the Swans? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

Blackett-Taylor was steady for Tranmere last season and I’m not surprised to learn that a couple of Championship sides are taking an interest in the winger.

It’s important for Swansea to get their last few deals of the summer right after a positive start to the season, which leads us onto the Tranmere man.

For me, he’d be nothing more than a fringe player in South Wales; someone to bring something different from the bench rather than the starting XI. A plan B almost.

Cooper is going with a three-man defence and wing-backs so far, so I don’t see how the 23-year-old fits in.

I think he’s got better options on the table.

George Dagless

He could be.

I think Swansea are wise just to be looking to add a little further in their attacking areas and obviously they are a club that is well placed to be looking further down the EFL and trying to get some gems in.

Steve Cooper has created an environment allowing younger players to develop nicely and Blackett-Taylor, at the age of 23, is at the point in his career where he could really start flourishing with the right guidance.

Time will tell if he is ready for this level, of course, but I think Cooper’s judgement is pretty good on players like this so it could well work.

George Harbey

I’m not sure about this one.

Swansea have a plethora of talented attacking players at the club, and Blackett-Taylor is nowhere as good as the likes of Jamal Lowe and Andre Ayew.

He failed to make a proper impact in a struggling League One side last term, contributing to just four goals over the course of the season, so I don’t see what he has done to make me believe that he can make the step-up to the Championship.

He’s a young player who has potential, though, and Steve Cooper is a manager who is renowned for developing young talents like he has done with Ben Cabango and Joe Rodon to some extent.

I don’t think he’s needed, and there are better options out there.