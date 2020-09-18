‘Could really stand out in the top flight’ – Man United join Liverpool in race for £40m-rated EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Manchester United are keen on Watford winger Ismaila Sarr but are yet to make contact over a potential deal, according to TEAMtalk.

Ajax midfielder Donny van der Beek is the Red Devils’ only signing so far this summer but with just less than a month still to go in the transfer window, it’s unlikely they’re done yet.

A report from TEAMtalk has suggested that the Old Trafford outfit are keen on Sarr, who Watford are open to letting leave if their asking price of around £40 million is met.

It is understood that Liverpool are in early negotiations with the Hornets over a deal, while United are yet to make contact.

But would he be a good signing for the Red Devils? And is he worth the £40 million asking price?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

He’d be a good signing for Man United for sure.

Are they going to spend that money though? I don’t think so.

United’s window has been poor and I honestly don’t see any side going to £40 million in this market upfront for him.

There will be a structured deal in place to sign him and it’s just whether United’s recruitment team can put a good enough offer in place to get it done.

A lot of Red Devils fans will tell you that they probably won’t be able to do that, though, such is the lack of confidence and belief in those making the big calls at Old Trafford right now.

George Harbey

This would be a top-quality signing for United.

There can be no denying that the Red Devils need to bring in a right-sided winger, as I think they need serious competition for Mason Greenwood with so many important games coming up in 2020/21.

Sarr endured a decent season in the Premier League despite the Hornets’ relegation last term, and six goals and six assists in 30 appearances is an impressive record given how Watford really struggled to impress last term.

He’s only 22 and he’s stood out in the Europa League with Rennes before moving to Vicarage Road, and I still think there’s a serious talent in there somewhere.

If they can’t lure Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford, which seems quite unlikely at this rate, then Sarr would be a very impressive addition and one who could really stand out in the top-flight this season