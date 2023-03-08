“Could put Pep in charge and results would be similar” – Watford fan pundit reacts to big Chris Wilder news

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

There’s been yet more change at Watford as Slaven Bilic was shown the door last night, with Chris Wilder coming in as his replacement.

Wilder had been out of work since being sacked by Middlesbrough earlier this season, whilst Bilic had only been in the job for a handful of months after he took over from Rob Edwards who was removed by the Hornets in the early stages of the campaign.

A season of change once again at Watford, then, and fans will be hoping that Wilder can have some sort of instant impact as they try and get themselves into the play-offs.

To get some thoughts on the appointment, we asked FLW fan pundit Justin Beattie for his views on it all:

“Wilder’s appointment is probably a good one. Obviously I’m not sure anybody is going to get a decent tune out of these players, I think André Previn would struggle. I think the change was necessary but whether Wilder is the right person I don’t know. I think you could put Pep Guardiola in charge of this team and results would be similar so good luck, Chris!”

The Verdict

Wilder has got it in him to motivate these players and he has worked wonders before but a third manager with the same group makes you wonder just how much of a turnaround he can achieve.

They have a play-off chance despite a recent dip in form and that should be carrot enough for the players to dig in and start getting some results on the board.