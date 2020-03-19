‘Could put a huge dent in their promotion hopes’ – How might this current break impact Brentford? Six-Pointer

Brentford like most, face a testing few weeks.

With Premier League and English Football league fixtures being pushed back until April 30th today, the coming weeks just got a whole lot harder for football clubs.

In this latest FLW Six-Pointer, we look at how Brentford will fare over the next few weeks:

Financially, how badly could Brentford suffer?

Luckily for Brentford, they’ve made good financial progress in the past few seasons. They’ve brought in a host of unknown names in the past and sold them on for huge profit margins – Neal Maupay to Brighton for £16 million being the latest, for a near £15 million profit.

But the club has just pumped a whole lot of money into their new Brentford Community Stadium. It was due to open in time for next season and with construction seemingly put on hold like the rest of the country, it could prove to be a financial burden for Brentford right now.

Are there any immediate ways that the club can counteract that?

There’s very little that teams can do right now. Fortunately, because Brentford have posted high-profit margins of late they don’t rely as heavily on ticket revenues as some clubs.

But that’s not to say they won’t struggle – almost every football club will suffer financial set-backs in one way or another, and Bees fans just have to hope that the club has enough millions to see them through it.

What should be done about expiring contracts?

Contracts run out on June 30th. As it stands, Brentford are set to lose Henrik Dalsgaard, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Nikos Karelis and Luka Racic – the latter two both with options to extend their stays by a further a year.

Of the four though, only Dalsgaard’s loss poses that big a threat to Thomas Frank. A possible renewal may be put on hold with money set to be tight, and it could end up in Brentford losing a good player because they can’t afford to spare money.

Will Brentford have the same squad when the season resumes?

Near enough, yes. But with the transfer window opening on June 10th – deals going through at the start of July – Brentford could lose a couple players before the season’s finished.

The plan is to have the season concluded by then but if fixtures get pushed back even further, which they easily could, then Brentford may be in trouble – players like Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma, who will likely head for the Premier League in the summer, and that could put a huge dent in their promotion hopes.

How will Frank maintain his players’ match fitness?

This aspect is very subjective – some players may be in self-isolation or may have to do so soon, whilst others could be in training as normal. Maintaining fitness is obviously crucial but doing so will be tough.

It’s something that Frank nor his staff can’t really monitor when it comes to self-isolation, and a lot of it will rest in the players’ own hands.

What’s the best thing for Brentford to do right now?

All that football clubs and players can do right now is prepare as normal. As it stands, Brentford need to replay their fixture with Fulham that was scheduled for last Friday, and will do so in the first weekend of May.