“Could prove to be the perfect addition” – Bournemouth consider summer move for Stoke City man: The verdict

Bournemouth are weighing up a summer for Stoke City goalkeeper Josef Bursik, as per a report from talkSPORT.

The Cherries, who will be playing their football in the Premier League next season are looking to strengthen their goalkeeping options with their interest in the 21-year-old.

Bursik featured 19 times for the Potters in the Championship this season, keeping six clean sheets and conceding 25 goals in the process.

The young shot-stopper is also an England U21 international, representing his nation throughout various age groups since U17 level.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Bournemouth’s interest is Bursik…

Josh Cole

When you consider that Bournemouth will only have two senior goalkeepers at their disposal when Freddie Woodman returns to Newcastle United, it is hardly a surprise that they are seemingly in the market for a new shot-stopper.

In order to help Mark Travers reach new heights, the Cherries will need to draft in a keeper who is capable of providing him some adequate competition and thus Bursik could prove to be the perfect addition.

The England Under-21 international managed to show glimpses of promise in the second-tier last season as he kept six clean-sheets in 19 appearances for Stoke.

By learning from the guidance of Scott Parker, Bursik could potentially make considerable strides in terms of his development as Bournemouth aim to achieve a relative amount of success in the Premier League.

Ben Wignall

Most Premier League clubs now have two very competent goalkeepers on their books, and for Bournemouth they will need to get someone in to challenge Mark Travers next season.

The Republic of Ireland international was so good last season that he kept a very good player in Freddie Woodman out of the starting 11 when he signed from Newcastle in January, and the same could happen again if the Cherries swoop for Bursik.

Bursik though is everything you want in a modern-day goalkeeper – he’s comfortable with the ball at his feet, athletic and a good shot-stopper and when needed he can even take free-kicks like he did on loan at Accrington Stanley!

The 21-year-old is clearly highly-rated as he’s an England under-21 international, but he only has 34 senior league appearances to his name for Stoke and he wasn’t exactly first-choice when he was fit last season.

Whilst Bursik has a tremendous upside, I can’t see him usurping Travers next season judging on what we’ve seen in 2021-22 and if I were Scott Parker, I’d be going for a more senior stopper to challenge him instead of bringing in a fellow youngster.

Sam Rourke

He’d be a really good addition for me.

Ultimately, Mark Travers is going to need some strong competition for a starting berth as they embark on a campaign in the Premier League and Bursik looks like a solid option.

He’s proven to be a strong goalkeeper in-between the sticks for the Potters this term with him obtaining all the necessary attributes required to excel as a goalkeeper in the modern age.

Bursik is good with the ball at his feet, has excellent distribution and is an adept shot-stopper and sometimes it’s easy to forget he’s only 21 years old.

So if the Cherries can facilitate this move on financial terms that suited all parties, I can’t see too much wrong with this deal.