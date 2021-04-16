‘Could prove to be a solid addition’ – QPR keeping tabs on Sheffield Wednesday man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Queens Park Rangers are keeping tabs on Sheffield Wednesday defender Matt Penney, according to the Sheffield Star.

Penney – who spent last season on loan in Germany with St. Pauli – has made 12 appearances in the Championship this season, starting 10 times.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at Hillsborough at the end of the season, though, and talks are said to have been placed on hold as the Owls look to focus on surviving the drop.

According to the Sheffield Star, QPR have identified Penney as a potential target ahead of the summer transfer window.

Here, we discuss QPR’s reported interest in the Wednesday full-back…

George Dagless

Jury’s out.

What does go for this move is that he’s obviously available on a free and has potential with him just 23, so Mark Warburton will feel he can mould him into the sort of player he wants.

He’s versatile so could play in the wing-back or full-back roles required by Warburton depending on what system he wants to use and, indeed, with Todd Kane dropping out of favour and, you never know, potentially heading for the exit, there could be room for Penney to challenge Osman Kakay.

It’s worth a punt I would suggest, given it’s low cost, and Penney will then need to rise to the challenge.

Ned Holmes

I really like this move from a QPR perspective.

Mark Warburton has added some talented young players in recent windows and the signing of Penney would allow him to continue to do just that.

Full-back is a position that the R’s could add some quality to, in my eyes, and snapping up the 23-year-old on a free transfer could be a really shrewd move.

Money is likely to be tight this summer, so moves like this could be vital.

22 facts about Sheffield Wednesday’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 Wednesday's traditional shirt is blue and white vertical stripes? Genuine Fake

Jacob Potter

He could prove to be a solid addition for the Hoops.

QPR could certainly benefit from signing a full-back ahead of the 2021/22 season, as they look to bolster their options in that area.

Penney could be worth a punt as well, with the defender’s contract being set to expire at the end of this year’s campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday look as though they’re going to be relegated into the third-tier of English football this term, and I expect a number of players to leave the club at the end of the season if this happens.

You want to be playing at the highest possible level as a player, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Pennety was to push for a move to QPR in the summer.

It’s a move that would work for QPR and Penney.