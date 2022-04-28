“Could prove to be a smart appointment…” – Championship manager emerges as leading candidate for Burnley job: The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley have Derby County manager Wayne Rooney at the top of their list of potential managerial candidates, as per The Sun.

According to the report, Rooney is top of a list of names that includes Sunderland boss Alex Neil, Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder and out-of-work Sam Allardyce.

The report also states that Rooney could in fact be tempted away from Derby to take the job, regardless of whether or not Burnley can ensure their Premier League survival this season.

With that being said, here are the thoughts of some of the writers here at FLW in regards to the news.

Billy Mulley

It is no surprise that Wayne Rooney is on the radar of Burnley, but I still think a Premier League move – should the Clarets remain in England’s top-flight – is slightly premature.

He has shown great grit and determination throughout this campaign to take the fight to near the end of the campaign, whilst getting a fairly youthful squad to play some exciting attacking football.

It will be interesting to see if Rooney does stay on at Derby, with the former Manchester United man proving to be committed to the project at Pride Park, however, an opportunity to manage two divisions higher, should that be the case, would be hard to turn down.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season pans out for the Clarets, and how that will impact how they are set to go about the managerial vacancy at the club.

Ned Holmes

This could prove to be a smart appointment from Burnley.

We know Wayne Rooney is capable of working with a threadbare budget, while his stature and links should make things easier for the Clarets in the transfer market.

He will be a Premier League manager at some point and if Burnley stay up, it would be hard to turn them down. Should they be relegated, a deal looks less likely.

His lack of promotion experience may be a concern while you wonder whether it will take a top flight job to prize him away from Derby.

He could do a great job, in my eyes, it’s just whether all the pieces fall into place.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Wayne Rooney has done an excellent job at Derby in recent years given the off-field issues the club have faced.

A move to a club like Burnley, whether in the Premier League or not, could be a good step up for the 36-year-old.

Even in the Championship the Clarets would likely give Rooney the resources to get them back into the Premier League and in doing so Rooney could fulfil his ambition of becoming a Premier League manager.

Having said that, it would be a shame for him to leave Derby after the affinity he has struck with the club and their fanbase in recent seasons.

However, if he were to leave Pride Park this summer, it would be totally understandable.