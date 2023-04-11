This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Alex Scott from Bristol City this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds are set to compete with the likes of West Ham for the midfielder.

Will Liverpool sign Alex Scott this summer?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the 19-year-old would be a good addition to Jurgen Klopp’s side…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

From Liverpool's perspective, it would be a good addition.

They'd be adding one of the finest young prospects in the country to their books and they certainly wouldn't mind that.

I do question whether this is the right move for Scott, though.

A move to Anfield would likely mean a significant decrease in playing time, and with the likes of Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliot already on the books for the club, Scott could really struggle for minutes.

Don't get me wrong - Scott has the potential to play for a top six side one day, but right now, he isn't at the level to get regular minutes for them.

For that reason, I'd perhaps swerve this move, for now.

Josh Cole

Liverpool definitely need to revitalise their midfield this summer following what has been an underwhelming campaign.

If Jurgen Klopp views Alex Scott as a long-term project, signing him at this stage of his career could prove to be a shrewd move by the Reds boss.

During the current term, Scott has produced a number of encouraging displays for Bristol City in the Championship and unquestionably has the potential to thrive at a higher level in the future.

By beating other Premier League sides in their pursuit of the teenager, Liverpool could end up reaping the rewards of this move in the coming seasons.

Declan Harte

Improving midfield is an absolute must for Liverpool this summer if Klopp is to turn things around at Anfield.

Scott would be a bold choice from the Reds as he will not come cheap considering it’s possible he will likely cost around £25 million.

His inexperience at that level will also count against him and will be asking a lot of him to step up.

However, moving for him this summer could prevent the club from attempting to sign him again down the line for a way higher price.

If he goes to, say, West Ham and proves a success, then the Hammers could turn around and ask for over £100 million in return.

It would be a big risk, but if Liverpool are willing to invest in a long-term project then it could provide dividends in the years down the line, as the 19-year-old is certainly an exceptional talent.