‘Could prove to be a really smart piece of business’ – Blackburn Rovers closing in on Premier League capture: The verdict

Blackburn Rovers are facing a crucial period in the transfer window now with reports having emerged that Southampton are closing in on a deal for Adam Armstrong.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Rovers are set to finally secure a new addition to their squad this summer with Brighton’s promising attacker Reda Khadra thought to be close to arriving at Ewood Park on a season-long loan deal.

That comes with Brighton keen for the attacker to go out and get some regular game time under his belt this season. Khadra is highly regarded by the Seagulls and he was handed his Premier League debut for them last term against Manchester City, so he could be a promising addition for Rovers.

With Blackburn closing in on a loan deal for Khadra, we asked our FLW writers whether they feel he would be a good signing for them…

Phil Spencer

This could prove to be a really smart piece of business for Blackburn Rovers.

Reda Khadra is a player of real quality after coming through the youth ranks with Borussia Dortmund and then moving on to Brighton.

While the winger hasn’t got much in the way of senior experience, he certainly looks like a player who is ready to make that step up.

Tony Mowbray enjoyed having Harvey Elliott at the club last term and I think that Khadra could be a player who has a similar impact at Ewood Park if a deal does get done.

Adam Jones

After the departure of Harvey Elliott back to Liverpool on the expiration of his loan spell in the summer, it’s clear Tony Mowbray needs another winger to bolster his options out wide so they can continue being a considerable attacking threat this season.

Adam Armstrong, Ben Brereton and Elliott were all major threats last term and helped the Lancashire side to steer themselves away from relegation. Whilst Khadra may not bring the same attacking prowess that Elliot did, he still has experience as a youth prospect at Borussia Dortmund and recorded five goals in six Premier League 2 games for Brighton’s Under-23s last term.

They may have unearthed a gem with Khadra here – and it would be much-needed considering how hard it will be to replace Elliott with their current budget.

Even with the potential sale of Armstrong, Mowbray may not get the chances to spend tonnes of money. The sale of their main goalscorer would only put more pressure on 20-year-old Khadra to perform, but there will be no shortage of motivation for him to do well as he looks to stake his claim to be involved in Brighton’s first team in the future.

Billy Mulley

The signing of Reda Khadra could turn out to be a very smart addition for Blackburn Rovers, should a move come to fruition.

The 20-year-old has the versatility to operate across the front line and in a more advanced midfield role, which is an increasingly important quality in modern-day football, and particularly vital in the way that Blackburn operate.

Adam Armstrong is attracting strong, higher level interest, whilst Ben Brereton only has a year left on his contract, meaning the pair may be heading out the door before the window shuts. If this does happen, then Khadra would be an exciting partial solution, as it will be a difficult task replacing the highly-regarded duo.

Khadra is ready for an opportunity at first-team level and given his progress in the club’s academy, the Championship should be the next level.