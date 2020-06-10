‘Could prove to be a real bargain’ – Blackburn Rovers eyeing up move for 11-goal forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are among a host of clubs interested in signing Ross County forward Ross Stewart, as per reports from the Daily Record.

Stewart has been a key player for the Staggies in 2019/20, scoring 11 goals across all competitions with seven of those strikes coming in the Scottish Premiership.

The 23-year-old is now said to be attracting interest from the likes of Blackburn, Stoke and Middlesbrough, with Hibernian and Aberdeen also being credited with an interest in the striker.

Blackburn could be in the market for a new striker this summer, with Danny Graham entering the final couple of months of his contract at Ewood Park.

Here, then, we discuss whether Stewart would be a shrewd addition for Tony Mowbray’s side…

George Dagless

Potentially.

Danny Graham is only going to get older and though he still has plenty to offer, perhaps Rovers are thinking about his successor at the moment.

Stewart is 23 so has plenty of room to grow whilst it is clear that he is capable of playing at a good level already.

For me, this signing only makes sense if Blackburn do not get promoted to the Premier League, though.

If they do go up via the play-offs, I think they’ll be looking at bigger and better options to go into their attack but, if they do not, it might be worth a punt on Stewart.

George Harbey

Stewart could be a really exciting signing for Blackburn, but this move would only make sense if they remain in the Championship and do not win promotion to the Premier League this term.

He’s at a decent age and has been on fire in the Scottish Premiership, and although he may be unproven in England as well as in the Championship, experience doesn’t always matter.

He looks to be a different type of striker to Danny Graham, but his pace and movement could really help him fit into Mowbray’s style of play and philosophy.

It could turn out to be a shrewd addition for Rovers, and if they can get him for a decent price, it could be a real coup.

Alfie Burns

Ross Stewart is a decent forward and he’s got goals in Scotland, but I question whether he’s the type of player that Blackburn need or if he’s got the ability to take them to the next step.

Danny Graham looks like he’s worth another contract, whilst Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton are young attacking options who Mowbray has worked with closely over the last couple of years.

Bringing in someone like Stewart would have an element of risk to it and despite his goals in Scotland, you just can’t be sure whether he’s going to adapt to life in a very tough Championship.

Of course, Stewart could arrive and prove everybody wrong, but you’ve got to question whether he’s worth the risk for a Blackburn club that really needs to be taking the next steps into play-off contention.

Ned Holmes

I really like this move from Blackburn.

Stewart fired Ross County to promotion last term and has now shown his quality at the top level of Scottish football.

He’s stepped up to all the challenges he’s faced in his career so far and at 23, should only improve over the next few years.

There is an awful lot to like about the forward and this isn’t a deal that should cost an awful lot – it could prove to be a real bargain.