‘Could prove to be a masterstroke’ – Bristol City approach 29-year-old over potential transfer: The verdict

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson is looking to bring midfielder Matty James to Ashton Gate following his release by Leicester City, according to Bristol Live.

James joined the Foxes from Manchester United in the summer of 2012, and he was signed by Pearson himself, using him more often than not aside from when he was injured.

Rarely featuring in the last five years though at the King Power Stadium, James now finds himself without a club although he put himself in line for considerable transfer interest after spending the past season at both Barnsley and Coventry on loan.

The 29-year-old has proven that his injury problems are behind him and now it looks like Pearson wants to reunite with James – but would it be a good signing for the Robins? The FLW team have analysed the situation…

Sam Rourke

This would be an astute addition.

I think Bristol City need to add an element of experience in the heart of midfield, and Matty James would certainly provide that.

He’s been unfortunate with injuries over the years but if he can be kept fit, he can be a real useful cog in the Robins’ side.

Pearson knows James well from their time at Leicester City together and James went on to play a key role in the Foxes’ Championship winning season, so that sort of know-how and experience will be invaluable to City.

With the financial climate pretty tough and there not being shedloads of cash to spend in this summer’s transfer window, getting someone like James in who has pedigree on a free transfer seems really good business in my eyes.

I imagine Coventry won’t make it easy for Bristol City as I anticipate they’ll be keen on re-signing him this summer after a good spell on loan there, but i’d be all for this from a Bristol City perspective.

Alfie Burns

There’s going to have to be a big influx of players at Ashton Gate this summer and whilst James isn’t going to be a name that jumps off that list, he could still be a very good addition.

Firstly, Pearson knows exactly what he’s about having worked with him previously, which you feel is really important.

Then, you’ve got to consider that most successful clubs at this level have these types of players kicking around in their squad. Someone that’s steady away like James offers stability for your match-winners, which is something that Pearson will have in mind.

We saw at Barnsley and then Coventry last season that James is a capable performer in the Championship, so I think Bristol City will be happy to get their hands on his service in the summer.

A deal for James ticks a fair few boxes and will be a part of the building process at Ashton Gate during a crucial summer.

George Harbey

This could prove to be a masterstroke of a signing.

City obviously need to make signings and bring in new players this summer, particularly in midfield after letting go of the likes of Henri Lansbury and Jamie Paterson upon the expiry of their contracts.

James isn’t a young and upcoming option, but he is a player who is solid at Championship level who was a key cog for Coventry this season.

He scored three goals and added three assists from midfield, but he is excellent at reading the game and dictating play from midfield.

He’s struggled with injuries in recent years, but he’s only 29 and he has thrived under Nigel Pearson before at Leicester – that relationship could be so beneficial next season.