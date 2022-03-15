“Could prove to be a massive blow” – Nottingham Forest fan pundit reacts to bad news for Reds duo

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest have been struck down by a cruel double injury blow this week as both Max Lowe and Steve Cook will miss the next six weeks of action.

Lowe was withdrawn in the first half of the Reds’ 4-0 thumping of Reading on Saturday afternoon, leaving Steve Cooper with a major void to fill until the back end of April at left-wing-back.

Cook meanwhile has started every league game for Forest since his January switch from AFC Bournemouth and lasted until second half stoppage time against the Royals when he succumbed to an ankle issue.

Like Lowe, Cook will be on the sidelines for six weeks and it comes at a crucial time for Forest, who not only are chasing down a play-off place but also host Liverpool in an FA Cup quarter-final clash on Sunday.

Football League World’s Forest fan pundit Des Oldham believes that the two injuries could potentially make an impact in the club’s top six push, but also believes that Cooper may have enough cover to cope in the interim.

“Cook and Lowe are part of a first 11 which is pretty much set when everybody is fit and available, so losing them at this stage of the season could prove to be a massive blow,” Des said.

“However, that being said, since January I think we’ve got enough cover to just about cope without them – experience with the likes of Tobias Figuereido, (Jack) Colback moving from midfield to left-back, should see us through the best we possibly can.

“Hopefully we won’t lose too much ground and when they come back we will be much stronger for it.”

The Verdict

These injuries have come at the worst possible time for Forest.

They have a big match against QPR on Wednesday and a win would take them to within a point of the fourth-placed Hoops with a game in-hand – but these two injuries have made things a lot harder.

It will mean a shuffling of the pack is required, with Jack Colback coming out of midfield and Cook being replaced by presumable Tobias Figuereido – who has experience but not Cook’s level.

Supporters will be hoping that Lowe and Cook’s issues do not destabilise the club’s form on the pitch, but taking two key players out of a starting 11 can really do a lot of harm sometimes.