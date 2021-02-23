‘Could prove to be a hit in Scotland’ – Huddersfield make transfer call over £5m-rated prior Rangers target: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are reportedly set to sell Rangers-linked midfielder Juninho Bacuna for a fee in the region of £5 million in the summer.

According to The Sun (21/02, p63), the Terriers will trigger the 12-month extension in his contract and look to cash in on the 23-year-old in the upcoming window.

Clubs from France and Belgium are thought to be keen on Bacuna, while Rangers are understood to have had their attempt to sign him rejected last summer.

So would he be a good signing for the Scottish club now? And would he be worth the money?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

When it comes to Bacuna, he’s about as inconsistent as you get.

He has moments of absolute brilliance for Huddersfield, but at other times he’s lethargic and really frustrating to watch, taking too many touches of the ball and not getting things moving as quickly as Carlos Corberan might like.

However, the moments of brilliance are what makes him divide opinion so much. He can pick up the ball, knock it through somebody’s legs and get Huddersfield on the attack at a moment they looked under pressure.

That’s what you’d be paying for.

In terms of the fee, £5m isn’t a lot of money, and if Rangers can trust themselves with Bacuna’s development and work on his decision-making, he could prove to be a hit in Scotland.

There is still a lot of convincing to do, though.

Are you Huddersfield Town mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Terriers quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Who did Huddersfield Town face in their first league match of the 2020/21 season? Brentford Luton Town Norwich City Reading

George Dagless

Time will tell.

He’s a talented footballer and I think Rangers could get to see the best of him at their club but, at the same time, he needs to be more consistent to be a hit at Ibrox.

That’s a sizeable fee for the player and I think the Terriers would be happy with getting that sort of figure for a footballer that still has plenty to learn and is pretty raw.

I think it’s a move that could go either way – hit or miss – and it all depends on how well he settles in at Rangers and can deal with the demands of working under Steven Gerrard and playing for a club that size.

Chris Thorpe

I think he’s been pretty inconsistent this season, so I wouldn’t say he’s necessarily worth as much as the fee that has been quoted.

Although given the fact that his current contract is set to expire at the end of the current campaign, I can see why they would want to cash in before losing him for nothing.

He’s got good ability and can play in a number of different midfield positions, so I definitely think this is something that appeals to Steven Gerrard.

But I would like to think that he would go for a smaller fee, purely because of his contractual situation.