‘Could prove to be a good signing’ – Nottingham Forest steps up interest in 12-goal star: The verdict

Nottingham Forest are stepping up their summer efforts after making an offer for Zian Flemming.

Reports from Dutch outlet Veronica Inside, via Nottinghamshire Live, have claimed that Chris Hughton’s side are keen to make a move for the 22-year-old attacking midfielder following a particularly impressive campaign with Dutch side Fortuna Sittard.

Flemming scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in the Eredivie last term, meaning that he could be an ideal solution to Forest’s attacking woes from last term.

So would a move for the creative midfielder be a good move?

The team at FLW have their say…

Toby Wilding

I think that this could prove to be a good signing if Nottingham Forest can pull it off.

Goals were a problem for Chris Hughton’s side last season, and that is something you feel they will need to address this summer if they are to push on in the coming campaign.

Given he scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in 33 appearances for Fortuna in the Dutch top-flight during 2020/21, it does seem as though Flemming could help Forest to do that, both in terms of creating chances, and creating them.

Indeed, with an attacking midfielder apparently something Forest are keen to add to their squad during the transfer window, Flemming’s record last season suggests that he could be a very good candidate to fill that role.

As a result, this is one I would be tempted to pursue if I were Forest, although with three years left on his contract, and Fortuna unlikely to want to lose a player who can make the sort of impact that Flemming did last season, it is hard to him coming cheap for the Championship club.

Ned Holmes

Attacking midfield is a problem area for Nottingham Forest and the signing of Zian Flemming could certainly help to solve that. I wasn’t convinced by Cafu being used in that role last season, while Luke Freeman has gone back to Sheffield United following a mixed loan spell with the club. Flemming has proven a creative spark in the Eredivisie and there’s no reason to suggest he can’t do the same at the City Ground, particularly given his record last term. Its definitely a bit of a risk but could certainly pay dividends, particularly as he’s only 22. It could be a tricky move to pull off, however, meaning that patience will be needed. Jacob Potter He could be worth a punt for Forest this summer. Additional strength in depth is never a bad dilemma to have for a manager, and Flemming could be the ideal player to come in and make an impact in Chris Hughton’s side, as they look to challenge higher up the Championship table next term. With Joao Carvalho’s future at the City Ground remaining unclear at this stage, it seems as though Forest have got his potential replacement lined up. With 15 goals and seven assists to his name for Fortuna Sittard in the Dutch top flight last term, and at the age of 22, this could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by the Reds if they can land his signature.