‘Could prove to be a decent signing’ – Huddersfield Town set sights on in-demand EFL midfielder: The verdict

Huddersfield Town are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Luton Town midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe, according to the Daily Mail.

Tunnicliffe has reportedly turned down a new contract with the Hatters, and has set his sights on a move elsewhere heading into the 2021/22 campaign.

Barnsley, Derby County and Hull City are also rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign the midfielder, who spent the early years of his career with Manchester United.

It was a frustrating season for Carlos Corberan’s side this term, as they finished 20th in the Championship table, and only six points clear of the relegation zone.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Huddersfield Town’s interest in signing Tunnicliffe in the summer transfer window.

George Dagless:

I think he could be.

He’s a decent player at this level and knows what it takes to compete in the middle of the park at Championship level.

I think Huddersfield are right to be looking at his kind of player given the energy he should bring to their team and I think it’s another example of a smart Terriers signing in all truth.

He’s in his prime years as a player and isn’t going to break the bank so I think it’s potentially another shrewd move from Huddersfield Town this summer if they do get him in.

Toby Wilding:

I do think that this could prove to be a decent signing for Huddersfield if they do manage to get it done.

With Carel Eiting’s loan from Ajax now over and some uncertainty around Juninho Bacuna’s future with just a year remaining on his contract, and speculation of interest from elsewhere, the Terriers may well need to add to their options in the centre of midfield this summer.

Given the experience that he has at Championship level, and the fact that he is a solid operator in the centre of the park who could be a reliable option for Carlos Corberan’s side, I do feel that Tunnicliffe could be a decent candidate to fill that role at The John Smith’s Stadium.

Indeed, given there is interest from elsewhere in the Championship, this could be a bit of a coup for Huddersfield, while the fact Tunnicliffe is set to be a free agent this summer would be useful for the Terriers from a financial perspective in their pursuit of this signing.

Huddersfield have already used the free agent market well on a number of occasions during the current transfer window, and it feels like they would be doing so again here if they were to complete a deal for Tunnicliffe in the next few weeks.

Jacob Potter:

This could turn out to be a smart signing by the Terriers.

Carel Eiting has left Huddersfield after his impressive loan spell from Ajax, and he’ll leave a sizeable void in Carlos Corberan’s side heading into the new season.

So additional depth in midfield is certainly needed in the Huddersfield Town midfield, and Tunnicliffe could provide them with just that during hectic periods of the season.

It would be somewhat of a risk-free move for the Terriers as well, as Tunnicliffe has experience of playing in the Championship already, having caught the eye with some strong performances for Luton Town in recent seasons.